Scotland

The papers: Trump's £150m housing plan

  • 24 July 2018
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal reports that mansions worth "several million pounds" will be among homes, holiday cottages, shops and offices planned for the development at Donald Trump's golf resort at Menie in Aberdeenshire. It says the £150m estate is predicted to contribute £250m to the area's economy and create 2,000 jobs during its construction.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times says the Trump Organisation's plans will be submitted to Aberdeenshire Council on Tuesday, while work is expected to start on site next year. The announcement comes 12 years after Mr Trump first made public his plans for the Menie estate. His UK spokeswoman told The Times: "Donald did not come all the way to Balmedie to make a quick buck."
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National is one of several newspapers which leads with the views of David Mundell on a "no deal" Brexit. The paper says the Scottish Secretary told an event in Edinburgh: "No deal is going to be very disruptive to our economy. It would be a very difficult situation to be in but I think it would be preferable to breaking up the United Kingdom."
Image copyright Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman also leads with Mr Mundell's comments made during a visit to a training centre run by Google in Edinburgh. It says they came as the UK government sought to "turn up the heat" on Brussels over Brexit negotiations, with Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt warning that the EU risked damaging relations with the UK for a generation.
Image copyright Daily Express
Image caption The foreign secretary has warned that Brussels risks "accidentally" forcing the UK into a no-deal Brexit, which only Russian president Vladimir Putin would welcome, according to the Scottish Daily Express. Mr Hunt was speaking in Berlin, during his first overseas visit in his new role.
Image copyright The i
Image caption The i newspaper reports on the fall-out from the decision by the UK government to ease its opposition to the death penalty to ensure the prosecution in the US of two British men suspected of being members of so-called Islamic State. Dominic Grieve, the former attorney general, warned the move would come to "haunt" the government, the paper adds.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption Boris Johnson warned that the government's decision to help the US prosecute the suspected terrorists would damage its position in demanding others are spared the death penalty in the future, The Daily Telegraph reports. He ultimately agreed that the "benefits outweigh the risks", the paper said.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald reports on a "renewable energy boom" after the UK government announced that wind power schemes on Scotland's islands would be eligible to apply for subsidies. It says the amount of offshore wind power around the UK is also set to double over the next 10 years.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Courier says an elderly woman was treated in hospital after becoming trapped under a lorry in St Andrews for around 40 minutes. It reports that witnesses said the woman hurt her arm in the incident.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption Bibles, crucifixes and prayer books are being removed from funeral services amid concerns they breach equality laws, according to the Scottish Daily Mail. It says people are increasingly asking for Christian symbolism to be removed from Crematoria chapels before funerals take place.
Image copyright Scottish Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with comments made about Simon Cowell's appearance by his Britain's Got Talent colleague David Walliams.
Image copyright Star
Image caption Love Island is the subject of the Daily Star of Scotland's front page, after one of the contestants failed a lie detector test.

