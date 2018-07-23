The papers: Warnings over 'no deal' Brexit

Scotland

Image caption The Herald leads with the comments of the former Attorney General and leading Remainer Dominic Grieve, who warns that Britain could be plunged into a "state of emergency" if it leaves the EU without a deal. It also reports that Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab "appeared to confirm" that the UK government was planning to stockpile food in anticipation of talks breaking down.
Image caption A new report claims the UK government could be forced to temporarily abandon food safety controls in the event of a no-deal Brexit, according to The Scotsman. The paper reports that a briefing by the Food Research Collaboration says the plans are being drawn up in case there are delays importing perishable foods at the borders.
Image caption The i newspaper reports that the Brexit secretary refused to rule out the possibility that the M26 in Kent could become a "lorry park" if the UK cannot reach a deal on Brexit, as new checks are placed on vehicles leaving the country. Dominic Raab said he was confident a deal would be reached but the government was preparing for all possibilities, the paper added.
Image caption The Times leads with a warning from the head of Amazon in the UK, who told a meeting on Friday that there would "civil unrest" within two weeks if Britain leaves the European Union with no deal. It reports that the remark "stunned those present" at the event organised by Dominic Raab.
Image caption The Daily Express reports that a three-year-old boy was deliberately targeted in an "absolutely pure evil" acid attack. It says the incident sparked calls for tougher sentences for those who use acids and other corrosive liquids as weapons.
Image caption The mother of the young acid attack victim screamed "What have they done to my baby?", reports the Scottish Daily Mail. It reports that the toddler was in his pushchair in a shop in Worcester when the corrosive substance was sprayed or thrown over him on Saturday.
Image caption The Press and Journal reports that Highland Council has been accused of throwing away a golden opportunity to run the European Pipe Band Championship. It says a private events firm has been handed the contract to run the event in Inverness, after the local authority decided it would be "unviable".
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with an interview with a young woman who was "groomed" by a man she considered a grandfather figure. Andrew Hughes, 49, is awaiting sentencing after being convicted of sending two grossly offensive, obscene or menacing Snapchat messages and causing fear and alarm to his victim, the paper reports.
Image caption The Courier reports on the scale of staff absences from Angus Council, with 25,500 working days lost in the last two quarters of 2017/18. It says council leader David Fairweather blames the Scottish government for the cuts and increasing workloads which are leading to soaring rates of illness.
Image caption The victims of a serial rapist were forced to give evidence twice after their attacker's original conviction was quashed, the Daily Record reports. MSPs and women's groups say it is "unacceptable" that the women had to relive their ordeals a second time during Andrew Ferguson's retrial, the paper adds. He was jailed for eight years after being convicted of seven charges, including rape and sexual assault, last week.
Image caption The National looks ahead to a hearing at the UK Supreme Court tomorrow, which will look at whether the Scottish Parliament will keep devolved powers after Brexit.
Image caption The Daily Star of Scotland reports that two brothers have been arrested on suspicion of rape in Ibiza. It says the professional boxers were trained by former world champion Ricky Hatton until two years ago.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports that two British men accused of being Islamic State members are facing the death penalty in the US, after Home Secretary Sajid Javid said the UK government would demand no "assurances" that the pair would not be executed.

