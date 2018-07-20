Scotland

Scotland's papers: Reprieve for exiled Catalan leader

  • 20 July 2018
Image copyright The i
Image caption Spain has dropped its attempt to extradite the Catalan minister Clara Ponsati from Scotland over her role in last year's controversial referendum, the i newspaper reports. The St Andrews academic had been facing charges of rebellion and the misappropriation of funds.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National says the move to withdraw the European arrest warrant was a "humiliating climbdown" for Spanish justice but it reports that Prof Ponsati will not be able to return to Catalonia as a Spanish national arrest warrant is being kept in place.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald reports that 10 police officers who sent "inappropriate" private messages on WhatsApp have launched court action against Police Scotland to stop them being made public. The paper says they have raised a judicial review to prevent the material being used in disciplinary measures against them.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption Beneath a striking headline warning that "Our lifestyle is killing us", the Scottish Daily Mail reports that Scotland's unhealthy lifestyle is causing 16,000 needless deaths every year. It points to a culture of drinking, smoking and poor diet, and says the rate of avoidable deaths in Scotland is 38% higher than in England.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express reports that a violent criminal stabbed a Syrian refugee in a near fatal attack after being released early from prison. The paper says the revelation has led to calls for an inquiry into Scotland's "soft touch" justice system.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record leads with a report on the death of a father-of-two who was found dead on the day baliffs were due to repossess his house. His daughter has shared his suicide note with the paper, and she claims spiralling debts pushed him to take his own life.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption Fears over the future of adult entertainment venues in Scotland are raised in The Times Scotland, after Scottish government advice states that lapdancing should be seen as an "act of violence" against women. One business involved in the industry told the paper: "[Our] performers are all strong, independent, talented women who choose to work in sexual entertainment."
Image copyright Courier
Image caption The Courier leads with criticism of comments made by the head of Carnoustie Golf Club, who claimed the Open was a "corporate machine" and the town was not "built for 40,000 or 50,000" spectators. The papers reports that his remarks sparked fears that the event would be driven away from the Angus town in the future.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal highlights the comments of a senior Labour MP who raised questions over the location of a UK spaceport in Sutherland. Shadow UK Science Minister Chi Onwurah suggested the site was selected to protect local Tory MPs, despite the nearest being 100 miles away in Moray.
Image copyright Scotsman
Image caption The row over "pairing" in the knife-edge vote on Brexit is the lead in the Scotsman. It reports on calls for two senior members of Theresa May's government to be sacked over claims they deliberately denied Lib Dem MP Jo Swinson a vote while she was on maternity leave.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says the chief whip is facing calls to quit amid claims he urged Tory MPs to break "pairing arrangements" to avert a damaging Brexit defeat.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The Daily Star reports that the homeless man who stole from victims of the Manchester bombing is remorseless and has said he would do the same again.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites