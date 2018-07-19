Image copyright Google Image caption St Johns church, Haycocks Road, Stevenston

Police are investigating the rape of a woman in the grounds of a church in North Ayrshire.

The 42-year-old was assaulted near St John's Church, Hayocks Road, Stevenston, in the early hours of Monday, 9 July.

Officers say the woman knew her attacker.

Detectives are trying to trace two men who came to her aid. One of the men chased the attacker away after hearing her shouts for help.

Det Insp Stuart Lipsett from Kilmarnock CID said: "Whilst we are following a positive line of enquiry and are aware that the woman knew the man who attacked her, we are still very keen to hear from the men who helped her.

"One of the men stayed with the woman until she was OK, however, left prior to the police arriving as did the other man who chased the suspect.

"These two men helped that lady tremendously and possibly saved her from further harm, however, they may also have information that may prove vital to our investigation and I would ask them to get in touch with police."