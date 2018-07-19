Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Cliff's tears' and 'Completely delusional Boris'

  • 19 July 2018
Image caption Sir Cliff Richard's court victory against the BBC makes many of Thursday's front pages. The Scottish Daily Mail leads with the singer's call for BBC chiefs to lose their jobs "for publicly humiliating" him. In the story, Sir Cliff said the broadcaster acted as "judge, jury and executioner" and the paper says the 77-year-old wept as the ruling was read out.
Image caption The Daily Star says Sir Cliff now avoids children since a police raid on his house in connection with a sex assault allegation. The paper claims the star "would not even walk past the ball boys' dressing rooms at his beloved Wimbledon". The front page also features former foreign secretary Boris Johnson who gave his resignation speech in the House of Commons yesterday.
Image caption The Herald claims Brussels is "stepping up" plans for a no-deal Brexit after Theresa May survived her "week from hell" with Boris Johnson maintaining the threat to her leadership over her "miserable sell-out" to Brussels. The paper says the new Brexit Minister Dominic Raab will later hold his first face-to-face talks with Michel Barnier, the EU's chief negotiator. The front page also features a photograph of Sir Cliff Richard after Wednesday's judgement.
Image caption The i leads on Boris Johnson's exit speech, claiming the former foreign secretary was "twisting the knife". The tabloid says Mr Johnson's speech will be interpreted as a "pitch to become Tory leader-in-waiting". But the paper describes the prime minister as "bullish" and says the imminent summer holiday will give her "breathing space" from those with their sights set on leadership.
Image caption "Brexit nonsense" is how The National describes the content of Mr Johnson's resignation speech. It goes even further with its headline "Completely delusional" as it attacks the MP and wishes him "good riddance". The paper also puts forward a timeline for a second Scottish independence referendum.
Image caption The Telegraph describes Mr Johnson's speech as "devastating", quoting Nick Timothy - the prime minister's former chief of staff - who says the current situation is "deeply depressing". Mr Timothy says "a national humiliation greater than Suez awaits" if the UK leaves the EU "in chaos" or does not leave at all.
Image caption The Times reports that Theresa May plans to "woo" grassroots Tories around the country to support her Brexit blueprint. The paper says the prime minister will be heading on a tour of Britain "in an attempt to convince sceptical Tory members to back her plans for Brexit". It says the prime minister "appears to have survived the most turbulent period of her leadership". The main picture shows one of the Thai boys who was stranded in a cave, giving a press conference a week after the group was rescued.
Image caption The Scotsman leads with the Scottish government decision to extend HPV vaccinations to boys. Young males in Scotland will be vaccinated against cancer-causing human papillomavirus after a Westminster committee ruled the jab programme should be gender neutral. Public Health Minister Joe FitzPatrick said this would save lives and the extended vaccination scheme would be rolled out as soon as practicable. The lead picture shows the Ubanye choir rehearsing ahead of a service to mark what would have been Nelson Mandela's 100th birthday.
Image caption A drop in the number of students studying to be doctors is the top story in the Scottish Daily Express. The number of young Scots studying clinical medicine at university has dropped to a 10 year-low, official figures indicate. Ministers insist numbers are on the rise and that action is also being taken to attract Scottish-based students to study.
Image caption The Courier is hailing the arrival of The Open at Carnoustie, claiming it will bring a £60m boost to the area. The 147th Open Championship tees off on Thursday and Angus Council, businesses, community organisations and individuals have pulled out all the stops to showcase Carnoustie and Angus to an expected 170,000 visitors and millions of TV viewers around the world.
Image caption On the front page of The Daily Record, Rangers condemn the "unacceptable" behaviour of a fan filmed racially abusing young children in Macedonia. It is after footage emerged on social media. The incident happened as fans were following Rangers to watch the second leg of the club's Europa League tie against Shkupi in the Macedonian capital Skopje. The club now wants to help police find the perpetrators.
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with a "prank gone wrong" after a man was charged with a breach of the peace for putting a skeleton of England football manager Gareth Southgate in a waistcoat on his roof. Kenneth Whyte stuck an effigy of the England boss - complete with his trademark waistcoat - after being "wound up" by TV pundits. Kenneth tells the paper he was shocked when 11 police officers turned up to remove it. The front page also mentions tributes to reservoir drowning victim Ben Thomson who died in ice-cold water at Gleniffer Braes Country Park in Paisley.

