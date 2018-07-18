Scotland

Scotland's papers: Vote Leave broke law, and Tiger's Open dream

  • 18 July 2018
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman leads with the Scottish government demanding a second EU referendum after the official Vote Leave campaign was found guilty of breaching electoral law by spending nearly £500,000 more than was legally allowed.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald focuses on the same story, saying police are investigating senior figures in the Vote Leave campaign. The paper quotes Winston Churchill's grandson, Sir Nicholas Soames, saying the British electoral system should be "blown up and started all over again" amid calls for a re-run of the Brexit referendum. A smiling Tiger Woods is pictured on the front page as he bids to win golf's Open championship at Carnoustie.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record also leads with renewed calls for a second Brexit referendum and accuses the Vote Leave campaign leaders of being "Liars and cheats". It quotes Labour MP and Remain supporter Chuka Umunna accusing the group of acting as if they are "above the law".
Image copyright The Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with a court case involving a Frankie Boyle fan who has been ordered to stay away from the comedian for three years after being given a non-harassment order. The paper's front page also features the line-up of judges for the new series of The X Factor.
Image copyright Daily Mail
Image caption The Daily Mail leads with figures showing 7,000 self-employed Scots closed their businesses in the past year as 80 firms a day went bust. It also warns that a hosepipe ban introduced in England following the spell of hot weather could be introduced in Scotland soon.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times says Prime Minister Theresa May threatened Conservative rebels with a general election this summer if they defeated her plans on customs after Brexit. Mrs May survived the vote by a majority of six, although 12 Tory MPS "walked through the opposition division lobbies in defiance".
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National says Mrs May was able to win the customs vote thanks to the help of Labour rebels, allowing her to "cling on" on to power.
Image copyright Daily Express
Image caption The Daily Express has an interview with the son of a Scottish woman killed by her ex-Royal Marine husband. Stephen Searle was convicted of murdering his wife Anne after she found out about him having an affair. The paper also features Tiger Woods drawing the golfing crowds on his return to Carnoustie ahead of The Open.
Image copyright The i
Image caption The i says there is relief in Downing Street after another "knife-edge" Brexit vote. It also features MPs blocking plans for an early summer recess over fears of a backlash from voters.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says Theresa May's immediate future as prime minister was saved by four Labour MPs as she avoided a critical Commons defeat on Brexit "by the narrowest of margins".
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The Daily Star's front page is dominated by pictures from the holiday island of Majorca where beachfront bars and restaurants were hit by a "freak" wave which brought a five-foot "wall of water" crashing ashore.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal's Highlands edition carries the story of a climber from Aboyne who was spotted by a drone and later saved after plunging down the 26,401ft Broad Peak in Pakistan.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Courier's Dundee edition says a Carnoustie man has demanded the return of an effigy of England football manager Gareth Southgate which was removed from his home by police following complaints. He has since been charged with a breach of the peace offence.

