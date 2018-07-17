Scotland

Scotland's papers: Missing offenders and more Brexit woes for May

  • 17 July 2018
Image copyright Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail leads with claims that convicted criminals are "dodging justice" by breaching home curfews and going on the run for up to 11 years.
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman devotes most of its front page to the historic meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin and says the US President has sided with Russia against his own intelligence agencies by denying Moscow interfered in the 2016 US presidential election.
Image copyright Scottish Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with the case of Dundee FC player Paul McGowan who avoided jail for spitting on a nightclub bouncer despite it being his fifth conviction for assault.
Image copyright Daily Express
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express leads with the broadcasting watchdog ruling that Alex Salmond's show on a Russian TV channel breached broadcasting rules by reading out messages written by production staff which were made to look like they had been sent in by viewers.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National's front page is a mocked-up image of Tory Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg working Prime Minister Theresa May like a ventriloquist's dummy, with the headline Who's in charge? It says the PM has "caved-in" to Brexiteers with key changes to the Customs Bill.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald leads with the same story, saying Theresa May's compromise deal ahead of the UK leaving the EU has been labelled "dead on arrival" after the prime minister was accused of caving in to Brexiteers' demands.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record features pictures of a woman from New Cumnock in Ayrshire who is demanding compensation from holiday company Pontins after suffering bed bug bites during a stay at the Prestatyn Sands Holiday Park in Wales.
Image copyright The i
Image caption The i says the summer recess at Westminster has been brought forward by Mrs May to give MPs an earlier summer break and "thwart" a potential Tory leadership battle.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption The Daily Telegraph's front page is dominated by a picture of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin shaking hands at their meeting in Helsinki. But it also leads with Theresa May's ongoing Brexit woes, saying Tory rebels have claimed the deal struck by the Cabinet at Chequers will be thrown out by Brussels and force Mrs May to think again.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The Daily Star leads with the son of Coronation Street star Sally Ann Mathews, who plays Jenny Connor in the ITV show, being robbed by a moped gang at a train station.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times splits its front page between the Brexit and Trump/Putin stories. It says Theresa May's compromise deal which she hoped would pave the way for Britain's smooth exit from the EU is "on the brink of collapse". The paper also focuses on Donald Trump's claim that America's relationship with Russia has changed after a "deeply productive dialogue" at his summit with President Putin.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal leads with a revised pay offer being made to staff at Aberdeen Airport in a bid to avoid strike action.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Courier leads with the court case involving Dundee FC player Paul McGowan, as well as former Open champion Justin Rose visiting a golf club in Tayport ahead of this week's 147th Open at Carnoustie.

