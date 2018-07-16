Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on a footpath at Rathieburn, Erskine, on Sunday morning

Police say they have stepped up their presence in a Renfrewshire town after a sex attack on a dog walker.

The 43-year-old woman was approached from behind on a footpath in Rashieburn, Erskine, at 03:15 on Sunday.

Police Scotland said she was left "extremely distressed" but did not need hospital treatment.

Officers are carrying out door-to-door inquiries in the area as well as studying CCTV footage.

Insp Cassie Glass said: "To help re-assure the community in Erskine, we have increased both high-visibility uniformed and plain-clothes patrols in the area.

"Anyone who has any concerns should speak to any of the officers or get in touch with me at Renfrew Police Office.

"We are carrying out extensive house-to-house inquiries and reviewing CCTV footage.

"Despite the early hour, I am sure there will have been someone walking or driving in the area who may have witnessed the attack."