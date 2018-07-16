Scotland

Scotland's papers: Brexit pressure on May and France's World Cup win

  • 16 July 2018
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman says Prime Minister Theresa May's leadershipo "has been plunged into fresh crisis" over Brexit. The paper features Tory MPs condemning her plans for the UK leaving the EU. Its front page also carries a picture of France's victorious World Cup squad.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald follows a similar theme, with its front page leading with Theresa May "battling to hold together a catastrophic split in her party" amid claims that former foreign secretary Boris Johnson is being urged to attack the prime minister in his resignation speech. The paper also says one million people took to the streets of Paris to celebrate France winning the World Cup final.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times says the prime minister's hopes of winning support for her Brexit strategy have been dealt "a huge blow" as Justine Greening became the first senior Conservative to call for a second referendum.
Image copyright Daily Mail
Image caption The Daily Mail moves away from Brexit and leads with claims that HMRC wants to be able to "trawl" bank accounts without holders being told during investigations into whether the are paying enough tax. Much of the front page is dominated by a picture from the christening of Prince Louis.
Image copyright The i
Image caption The i's front page is dominated by speculation that Britain's first spaceport is to be based in Sutherland. It says the UK Space Agency is predicting that the new programme could provide a £4bn boost to the economy.
Image copyright Scottish Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun features Donald Trump flying out of Scotland, under the headline Going, Going, Don. It followed a weekend of protests against the US president. The paper leads with the case of a man who "stalked" a woman for five years following a row over their pet dogs.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record tells how football fans "watched in horror" as a player was badly hurt in a clash of heads during a pre-season friendly match between Cove Rangers and Aberdeen. The paper also features Tory MP Andrew Griffiths facing calls for his resignation over claims that he sent sex texts to two women.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The Daily Star also covers President Trump leaving Scotland for talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin, and says he is determined to return to the country as soon as possible.
Image copyright Daily Express
Image caption The Daily Express goes with the same line, saying President Trump thanked the people of Scotland after his weekend visit to his Turnberry golf course in Ayrshire.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National reports on the aftermath of President Trump's visit, and Theresa May's claim that he urged her to sue the European Union over Brexit.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Courier leads with the family of a man whose body was found at a nature reserve last month thanking everyone who has helped them as they prepare to lay him to rest.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites