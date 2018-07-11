Scotland

The papers: Trump says UK in 'turmoil'

  • 11 July 2018
Image caption The Scottish edition of The Daily Telegraph leads with Donald Trump's remarks ahead a Nato summit and his meetings with Vladimir Putin and Theresa May. Following the resignation of Boris Johnson and David Davis earlier this week, the US president said Britain was in "turmoil", adding "frankly, Putin may be the easiest of them all".
Image caption Mr Trump's relationship with Boris Johnson is highlighted on the front page of The National. The president described the former foreign secretary as a "friend of mine" and suggested he would make time to speak to the MP during his UK visit.
Image caption Theresa May's controversial Brexit plan has been given a "warm reception" in Europe, according to The Herald's lead story. Although there were two further resignations from the prime minister's top team, her proposals were welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Michel Barnier, the EU's chief negotiator.
Image caption The SNP is ready and willing to fight another snap general election if Theresa May does not alter her Brexit plans, according to the front page of the i newspaper. It quotes the party's Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, who said they would "relish" another poll if the prime minister's proposals failed to protect Scottish interests.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail claims there is a "guerilla war" to halt Mrs May's Brexit plan. It quotes an anonymous source who warns there will be a resignation every day until parliament goes into recess in a fortnight. "We want the Chequers plan killed, and we want it killed now," they said.
Image caption The Scotland edition of The Times reports on calls from Catholic churches for Orange marches in Glasgow to be rerouted after Canon Tom White was attacked at the weekend. Another walk is due to pass St Alphonsus Church in the east end of the city on 21 July. "I have two weddings that afternoon and I would hate to see the couples' big days ruined by a repeat of last Saturday," Canon White said.
Image caption The Scotsman says specialist surgery for stroke patients in Scotland has been completely withdrawn due to lack of funding. It reports that up to 300 people a year are more disabled because they did not receive a "blood clot busting" procedure known as thrombectomy.
Image caption The dramatic rescue of 12 youngsters and their football coach from flooded caves in Thailand leads The Daily Record. The final four children and their 25-year-old coach emerged from the underwater system on Tuesday, following a perilous rescue which captured the world's attention.
Image caption The Daily Star reports that more than 50 frozen food products have been removed from supermarket freezers amid concerns about a "killer bacteria". It adds that customers have been asked to return some bags of frozen vegetables over worries they could be contaminated with listeria.
Image caption There has been a huge rise in the number of domestic abuse convictions in the Highlands and islands, according to the front page of The Press and Journal. It says convictions at Inverness Sheriff Court have increased by nearly 85% over the last year, while those at Wick Sheriff Court have more than doubled.
Image caption The Courier reports on huge price rises at hotels in Dundee during the weekend that The Open is held at Carnoustie. It says so-called "budget" hotels are offering rooms at more than £400 a night. The Federation of Small Businesses urged hoteliers to "exercise a degree of restraint".

