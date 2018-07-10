Scotland

The papers: Teenager dies saving sister

  • 10 July 2018
Image caption The Scottish Sun reports on a tragic accident involving a 17-year-old boy and his older sister. The pair were paddling in Loch Lomond when they got into difficulty during a family day out. Owais Malik lost his life after pushing his sister Zobia to safety.
Image caption The i newspaper quotes Shakespeare as it leads with the resignation of Boris Johnson and says the leading Brexiteer has predicted Britain could have the status of a colony under Theresa May's EU withdrawal plans.
Image caption Boris Goes In For The Kill, is how the Daily Mail sees the former foreign secretary's resignation. The paper says the move has left Theresa May fighting for her political life after she was accused of killing Brexit.
Image caption The prime minister is "clinging desperately" to power says The National, which claims the resignation has created "absolute May-hem" for the UK government.
Image caption By contrast, The Herald writes that the threat of a serious challenge to Theresa May's leadership is already lifting after the solicitor general said the prospect of a challenge to the prime minister was "dead".
Image caption Mrs May has vowed to fight on in the face of a possible mutiny, writes The Scotsman, which says the prime minister has refused to abandon her plans for leaving the EU despite the "Cabinet meltdown".
Image caption The Times quotes from Boris Johnson's resignation letter to the prime minister that her Brexit plans are tantamount to the UK "raising the white flag" to Brussels.
Image caption Likewise, The Daily Telegraph headlines its front page splash the "Brexit dream is dying" and quotes Mr Johnson's warning that the UK could be heading for "colony status".
Image caption Boris Johnson has delivered a "damning verdict", writes The Express, which says Mr Johnson's resignation is an indictment of Mrs May's EU withdrawal plans.
Image caption Away from politics, The Press and Journal reports that a quarter of all Aberdeen University's buildings are in urgent need of repair, with leaders now turning to international students to help pay for it.
Image caption There are calls for health bosses in Tayside to rethink parking charges at Ninewells Hospital as it prepares to start offering new emergency surgery services, says The Courier.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites