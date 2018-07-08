Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police fear James Mainland may hide from members of the public

Police in Orkney say they have "increasing concerns" for an 88-year-old missing man.

James Mainland left his home address in Birsay at 06:30 on Saturday morning.

He suffers from dementia and there is concern he will hide from members of the public and may be violent if approached by people he does not know.

It is thought he will stay in Birsay so police are asking local people to check their garages and outhouses in case he has taken shelter somewhere.

Anyone with any information, or who sees him, is asked to contact police as soon as possible.

He is described as 5ft 8 inches tall, slim build with blue eyes, short white hair and a short white beard.

At the time he left home he was wearing a blue body warmer, purple top, black trousers and brown slippers.