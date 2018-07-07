Scotland

The papers: Rape charge for Alesha accused and Trump visit confirmed

  • 7 July 2018
Image caption Several papers lead with the court appearance of a 16-year-old boy in connection with the death of six-year-old Alesha MacPhail. The Daily Record reacted to the rape and murder charge with the headline: "Horrific".
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express also leads with the Alesha MacPhail story, saying the 16-year-old accused - who cannot be named for legal reasons - made no plea at Greenock Sheriff Court.
Image caption The Scotsman leads with the now-confirmed visit to Scotland of US President Donald Trump. The paper claims the president has snubbed First Minister Nicola Sturgeon by not asking for a meeting. In the paper former first minister Henry McLeish criticises the President for showing "massive discourtesy".
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail claims Trump will fly into Scotland amid a "storm of protest" and says he will spend much of his three-day visit avoiding "baying mobs".
Image caption "Air course one" is the headline in The Scottish Sun which says police are facing a "major headache" securing the four-mile perimeter of Donald Trump's Ayrshire golf resort during his weekend in Scotland.
Image caption Theresa May's summit at Chequers and her success in uniting a "warring cabinet" to agree on a Brexit trade deal makes some of the front pages. The Herald says the prime minister's gamble "paid off".
Image caption The Times claims Mrs May is prepared to sack Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson if he undermines her cabinet's agreement on a Brexit deal.
Image caption The i says Theresa May has "taken back control" after getting the senior ministers to see her point of view over a "softer" Brexit.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph also leads with Theresa May's victory in securing cabinet backing for her favoured Brexit deal which would see the UK create a free trade area with the EU.
Image caption The National is not so positive over Theresa May's deal as the SNP's Ian Blackford accuses her of the "cherry picking" he says the EU has made clear will not be allowed to proceed.
Image caption A stalking case where a man hid a phone in a woman's car to track her movements makes the front of The Courier.
Image caption Sacked minister Gillian Martin vows to "never stop apologising" for the offensive blog posts which cost her a ministerial career in the Press and Journal's exclusive. The Aberdeenshire East MSP shares the "shame" she felt when the "long forgotten posts" resurfaced.
Image caption And the Daily Star of Scotland leads with the news that bananas are "under threat" from a tropical virus.

