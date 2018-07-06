President Trump's Scotland visit confirmed

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Donald Trump next to a piper at the opening of The Trump International Golf Links Course in July 2012

President Trump will be in Scotland over three days next week, it has been confirmed.

Downing Street said the US President would fly to Scotland after a meeting with the Queen on Friday 13 July and stay until Sunday 15 July.

No details of the Scottish leg of the visit have yet been confirmed, but it is understood he will not visit his mother's former home in Lewis.

First Lady Melania Trump will accompany the president to Scotland.

President Trump arrives in the UK on the afternoon of Thursday 12 July and he will later attend a black tie dinner at Blenheim Palace.

The Royal Regiment of Scotland is due to perform at the event.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Donald Trump has had a tumultuous relationship with his mother's homeland

On Friday, the president will hold talks with the prime minister at Chequers, followed by a meeting with the Queen at Windsor Castle.

He will travel to Scotland later on Friday and stay until Sunday.

Protests have been planned in Edinburgh and Glasgow in expectation of the announcement.

Earlier this week, the UK government agreed to pay up to £5m to pay for Scottish policing of security around the visit.

Concerns were raised that any such visit could require at least 5,000 officers to police.

Image copyright PA Image caption Donald Trump on a visit to his ancestral home on Lewis in 2008

The 45th President of the United States of America has a strong connection to Scotland.

His mother grew up as Mary Anne MacLeod on the Hebridean island of Lewis but emigrated to New York in the 1930s.

The president still has three cousins on Lewis.

He is also the owner of two Scottish golf courses, at Menie in Aberdeenshire and Trump Turnberry in Ayrshire.

The Aberdeenshire course was the subject of years of controversy after clashes with local residents, environmental agencies, wind farm manufacturers and council leaders.

Mr Trump was involved in a long-running legal battle over wind turbines off the Scottish coast.

Image copyright PA Image caption The Trump International course in Aberdeenshire was mired in controversy for years

In 2012, he gave evidence at Holyrood slamming the Scottish government's environmental policies, and engaged in a furious feud with former first minister Alex Salmond.

When asked to support his claim that wind farms would "lead to the almost total destruction of Scotland's tourism industry", Mr Trump claimed: "I am the evidence".

Despite his Scottish heritage, the president has not proved popular in his motherland.

When he proposed a ban on Muslims entering the United States during the election campaign, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon dropped him as a business ambassador for Scotland.

In a TV debate, the first minister said: "I actually do think the good people of America will send Donald Trump packing and we should all rejoice when that happens."

All five Holyrood leaders at that time publicly opposed Donald Trump's election and the then Scottish Labour leader, Kezia Dugdale, travelled to America to campaign for Hillary Clinton.