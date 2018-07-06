Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 29 June-6 July

  • 6 July 2018

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 22 and 29 June. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics.

Leith clouds Image copyright Dave Stewart
Image caption Dave Stewart from Leith sent us this snap of the noctilucent clouds over Edinburgh as the haar cleared from the city.
Portsoy boat Image copyright David Robertson
Image caption The Scottish Traditional Boat Show at Portsoy was very busy, David Robertson tells us, but he managed to get a nice a photo through these spectators.
pine marten Image copyright Iain Wilkie
Image caption "I got this shot of a pine marten while on holiday in Gairloch last week," said Iain Wilkie. "These creatures are very illusive and it's unusual to see them before dark."
Arran from Irvine beach Image copyright Martin McKerrell
Image caption This perfect reflection was caught by Martin McKerrell, looking onto the island of Arran from Irvine beach.
Calgary Bay Image copyright Greg Dick
Image caption Beautiful colours in this shot of Calgary Bay in Mull, captured by Greg Dick.
Canoeing Loch Morlich Image copyright Angie Morrison
Image caption Angie Morrison shot this memory on a family day out to Loch Morlich. She tells us there was still snow on the Cairngorms despite the hot day.
Gigha Image copyright Craig Davidson
Image caption The Davidsons from Strathaven in South Lanarkshire are jumping for joy at their weather luck while holidaying on the Isle of Gigha.
Oban sunset Image copyright Alistair McIntosh
Image caption Alistair McIntosh was visiting from Sydney when he caught this image of the sunset from Oban, looking towards the island of Kerra.
tiny man on a boat Image copyright Ann McCreesh
Image caption A tiny boat, a giant boy or just an optical illusion? Anne McCreesh's friend Meg Crockett took this picture of her son Daniel Sant "holding his brother Michael" at Rosemarkie Beach on the Black Isle. She says: "No filters or magic just right place and right time."
jellyfish on Prestwick beach Image copyright Kenneth Allan
Image caption Kenneth Allan couldn't believe the size of this jellyfish he found on the beach at Prestwick.
Strawberry moon Image copyright Tom Pullar
Image caption Tom Pullar snapped this picture one evening whilst holidaying in Islay. He was not sure what it was at first then realised it was the moon!
West end sky Image copyright Claire Woodward-Nutt
Image caption Great sky picture taken in Glasgow's west end by Claire Woodward-Nutt
Cheese board Image copyright Denis Taylor
Image caption Having just read about singer Annie Lennox being installed as chancellor at Glasgow Caledonian University, Denis Taylor from Falkirk was amused by this cheese board at a shop in Gargunnock.
Horses in Kilmacolm Image copyright John Lang
Image caption John Lang found these two horses enjoying the sunshine in Kilmacolm.
sunrise on Loch Lochy Image copyright Bill Cameron
Image caption Bill Cameron loved the colour in this sunrise, taken on a Sunday morning in Loch Lochy.
Saga the poodle puppy Image copyright Greg Campbell
Image caption Saga the poodle puppy playing on Craig Phadrig hill in Inverness as the sun sets over Ben Wyvis in the distance.
Walter Gregg Image copyright Walter Gregg
Image caption Shh! Walter Gregg found this little chap asleep in the rough at the side of the 17th hole at Kilmarnock's Barassie golf club
Portknockie harbour Image copyright Mark Howard
Image caption Mark Howard from London framed this shot of Portknockie harbour.
Glasgow Tower Image copyright Iain Taggart
Image caption This view of Glasgow Tower was caught by Iain Taggart.
Sunset at Port Carrick Image copyright Kenneth Bryden
Image caption Kenneth Bryden shot this sunset picture from Port Carrick while his kids enjoyed the water.

All images are copyrighted.

