The papers: Cabinet ministers in Brexit 'revolt'

  • 6 July 2018
Image caption The Herald says the prime minister is facing a revolt from hardline Brexit enthusiasts as the UK cabinet meets to try to reach an agreement on the issue.
Image caption The new nerve agent poisonings near Salisburgh are the lead for the Scotsman.
Image caption Praise for the family of Alesha MacPhail is reported in the Scottish Sun.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail reports that a 16-year-old boy is to appear in court in connection with Alesha's death.
Image caption UK cabinet ministers have a duty to back the prime minister on Brexit - according to Theresa May - reports the Scottish Daily Express.
Image caption According to the Dundee edition of The Courier, a BBC documentary on a local psychiatric unit will be so damning that staff there are being offered support to cope with it.
Image caption The Press and Journal is concerned about water shortages and wildfires.
Image caption There is a "race" to find the source of the nerve agent in the latest Wiltshire poisonings, says the i.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph believes Brexiteers are going to be horrified by the Brexit plan drawn up by the prime minister.
Image caption The Times believes the Brexit rebels are ready to face down the prime minister.
Image caption Part of the fall-out from Brexit, according to The National, could be that the UK government could overrule decisions made at Holyrood.
Image caption A prison drugs case is the lead for the Daily Record.
Image caption The Daily Star has news of a "drama" about to hit Love Island, a television series.

