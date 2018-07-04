Scotland

The papers: Police hunt Alesha's killer

  • 4 July 2018
Image caption A late edition of the Scottish Sun leads with the death of Alesha MacPhail, after police confirmed she was murdered. At a late night news conference on Monday, officers warned parents on the island to lock their doors and keep a close eye on their children.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail also leads with the six-year-old's murder. It reports that police have not yet identified a suspect for the crime and they are warning parents on the island to be "vigilant". Officers said Alesha's family are "utterly devastated", the paper adds.
Image caption The Daily Record carried a picture of Alesha in her school uniform. Inside, it reports that she was only a few days into a three week summer holiday visiting relatives on Bute when she was murdered. Det Supt Stuart Houston described the young girl's death as "incomprehensible", the paper adds.
Image caption A new report showing that drugs deaths in Scotland have doubled in a decade also features prominently in many Scottish papers. The Herald says Scotland had the highest drug death rate in Europe last year and it has led to calls for it to be declared a national public health emergency.
Image caption Dundee has taken over from Glasgow as Scotland's drug death capital, according to The Courier. Illegal drugs were blamed for the deaths of 57 people in the city last year- an increase of more than half on the 2016 figures.
Image caption The Scotsman carries a photograph of the floral tributes left to Alesha MacPhail on Bute but it leads with a report on plans for a tourist tax in Edinburgh. Up to £2 a night could be added to hotel guests' bills under the proposals, which council leader Adam McVey wants to see in place by next summer.
Image caption The National reports on a Scottish Affairs Committee at Westminster in which the founder of a group to protect Scottish produce was questioned by MPs. The paper says Ruth Watson faced "hostile questioning" from a Conservative MP and insisted "Scotland is the brand".
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express leads with the arrest of a nurse in connection with the deaths of eight babies at a neonatal unit in Cheshire. It names the nurse as Lucy Letby but the BBC has not confirmed this information.
Image caption The Daily Star said the healthcare worker was arrested by police officers investigating the deaths of 17 babies and 15 non-fatal collapses between March 2015 and July 2016 at the Countess of Chester Hospital.
Image caption Scottish Water has pleaded with customers to scale back their use of water as the heatwave continues, according to a story on the front page of The Times Scotland. The paper reports that demand has soared by 30% in recent weeks and the public appeal is being seen as a first possible step towards mandatory water restrictions.
Image caption The Scottish edition of The Daily Telegraph reports that the man who made claims about sex abuse in the 1970s and 80s at Westminster has been charged with 12 counts of perverting the course of justice and one count of fraud. The 50-year-old is known as "Nick" and his true identity cannot be revealed for legal reasons.
Image caption The i newspaper says fresh cracks are beginning to show in Theresa May's cabinet ahead of a vital meeting at Chequers this week. It reports that Chancellor Philip Hammond has demanded a Brexit which "protects business" while Jacob Rees-Mogg has been accused of plotting a coup.
Image caption A man from Halkirk in Caithness has been convicted of fraudulently obtaining £14,000 from UK rail companies, according to the front page of The Press and Journal. He made 271 compensation claims for delayed services and used a maxed out credit card to buy tickets on board trains.

