Bay City Roller Alan Longmuir dies

Alan Longmuir, a founding member of the Bay City Rollers, has died.

The Edinburgh-born musician is reported to have died in hospital on Monday morning, following a short illness.

He was flown home from Mexico three weeks ago after falling ill on holiday.

Mr Longmuir formed the Bay City Rollers with his younger brother and drummer, Derek. One of the first boy bands, the teen sensations enjoyed huge chart success in the 1970s with hits including Bye Bye Baby.

Confirming his death on Twitter, Mr Longmuir's friend and biographer, Liam Rudden, described him as "one of the most gentle, generous and kind-hearted people I've ever known".