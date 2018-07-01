Scotland

The papers: 'Secret' public money handout

  • 1 July 2018
Image caption The Sunday Mail leads with an investigation into the dealings of Scottish Enterprise, who the paper says handed over £500,000 to an unnamed company in what the paper describes as an "extraordinary deal".
Image caption Donald Trump tried and failed to convince one of Scotland's leading banks to provide him with nearly £40m to create a luxury hotel complex in St Andrews, reveals the Scotland on Sunday.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail claims that Scotland's ambulance service is sending minibuses to respond to 999 emergencies in a move that has seen the number of patient transport vehicles sent out treble over the past four years.
Image caption One of Donald Trump's most trusted advisers held a secret meeting with senior Conservative europsceptic MPs, where he revealed that the US president wanted to accelerate a trade deal after Brexit, according to The Sunday Telegraph.
Image caption Among the stories on the Sunday Times front page is claims by Russian fugitive Alexander Shapovalov - who now lives in the Highlands - who says that he fears he will be "harmed" for fleeing his country.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express leads with a warning by Beechgrove Garden presenter George Anderson that Scots gardeners could experience drought conditions amid predictions that the hot weather is set to continue.
Image caption Football fans targeted by police under recently scrapped anti-bigotry laws are to be hauled back into court, reports the Herald on Sunday, which says the Crown Office is planning to charge them under existing legislation.

