Image copyright RadioJay Image caption The blaze resulted in the Caledonian sleeper service to London being delayed

A fire has destroyed three garages and a van near a railway line in Bathgate.

Fire crews were called to reports that gas cylinders were at the site in Whiteside Court shortly before midnight.

They said that three appliances attended the incident, before the fire was brought under control at about 01:15.

The blaze resulted in the Caledonian sleeper service to London being delayed for more than hour.