Fire destroys three garages and a van in Bathgate
- 30 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A fire has destroyed three garages and a van near a railway line in Bathgate.
Fire crews were called to reports that gas cylinders were at the site in Whiteside Court shortly before midnight.
They said that three appliances attended the incident, before the fire was brought under control at about 01:15.
The blaze resulted in the Caledonian sleeper service to London being delayed for more than hour.