Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 22-29 June

  • 29 June 2018

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 22 and 29 June. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics.

Beach huts at Ayr Image copyright Sobhan Sheikh
Image caption Sobhan Sheik took this colourful picture of the ice cream huts at Ayr during what must have been a busy week.
Tentsmuir beach Image copyright Claire McVicar
Image caption Betty enjoys a dip in the sea while her friend Bonnie thinks about it. Taken by Claire McVicar at Tentsmuir beach near St Andrews.
Loch Lomond Image copyright James Reid
Image caption James Reid explored the little islands on Loch Lomond with his daughter Beth Cairns during the week's heatwave. This snap of Beth was captured at Rowardennan.
Tractor sunset Image copyright Chris Reekie
Image caption Chris Reekie says: "With the warm days and sunny evenings the farmer's work is never done." He was passing a field just outside St Andrews when a tractor and trailer moved bales as the sun began to set.
Troon sunset Image copyright Kevin Doyle
Image caption Kevin Doyle was taking pictures for his property company clients to show buyers the amazing sunsets to be found just 40 minutes from Glasgow. He captured this stunning sunset at Troon beach.
East Wemyss Image copyright Ally Hunter
Image caption Ally Hunter asks: "Is this the med or East Wemyss?" It certainly looks more Mediterranean than normal.
Presentational white space
Royal Highland Show Image copyright Andrew Muirhead
Image caption Andrew Muirhead attended the Royal Highland Show and felt the advice of the neighbouring stall to "do your horse a favour" was not being followed by the shop next door.
Royal Highland Show Image copyright George Trudt
Image caption George Trudt felt compelled to capture this snap at the Royal Highland Show: "The handlers just love their livestock," he said.
Highland cow at Pollok Park Image copyright Neil Webb
Image caption How do you keep cool when you're a hairy beast? This Highland Cow got into the water at Pollok Park in Glasgow and caught the eye of Neil Webb.
Presentational white space
Forth Bridge sunset Image copyright Amy Harkins
Image caption Another beautiful sunset - captured by Amy Harkins at the Forth Bridge on the longest day.
Sunset poppies Image copyright Derek Mack
Image caption "This was my first sighting of a poppy field this year," says Derek Mack who snapped this image of a field just outside Edinburgh.
beach party Image copyright Gail Baxter
Image caption This week's weather provided the perfect night for Inverkip Primary's leavers' ceilidh, followed by some photos at the beach.
Harris beach Image copyright Andy Macdonald
Image caption Scarista beach in Harris was the location for Isla Macdonald to show off her moves - taken by dad Andy.
Tay Bridge Image copyright Frances Menter
Image caption The Tay Road Bridge at 01:00, bathed in moonlight.
Glenfinnan viaduct Image copyright Susan Kilbride
Image caption The Jacobite crosses the Glenfinnan Viaduct and looks like it could be on its way to Hogwarts. Susan Kirkbride found it "magical".
Jellyfish Image copyright Yvonne Forgan
Image caption Sailing around the west coast this week, Yvonne Forgan was amazed to spot this mass of jellyfish around the back of the boat.
Red squirrels Image copyright Linda Cooper
Image caption Linda Cooper came across this red squirrel quartet playing around in her garden in South Loch Ness.
North beach Iona Image copyright Picasa
Image caption William Bennet and his family admired the view at North beach, Iona, calling it "one of the most scenic beaches in the world."
"Two-headed sheep" Image copyright John Lang
Image caption First glance at John Lang's picture looks like a two-headed sheep. But these little fellas in Kilmacolm are just close friends.

All images are copyrighted.

Related Topics

More on this story