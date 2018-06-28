Image caption The London rapper J Hus was charged with carrying a knife

Rapper J Hus has pulled out of Glasgow's TRNSMT festival after he was charged with possession of a knife.

The 23-year-old was arrested on 21 June in London, after he was stopped in a vehicle by a marked police car.

He was due to perform on the main stage on Saturday at 16:55, but has now been replaced by Gerry Cinnamon.

The music festival on Glasgow Green is expected to attract more than 140,000 people over its first weekend.

A spokeswoman for TRNSMT said: "Unfortunately, J Hus is no longer able to perform at TRNSMT this weekend.

"We have re-jigged the schedule - Gerry Cinnamon will now play in J Hus' slot and The LaFontaines have joined the bill, opening the stage on Saturday June 30.

"We'd urge fans to download the app to see the changes to the schedule and turn on their push notifications for updates to make sure they don't miss their favourite acts."

Other acts due to perform over the weekend include the Arctic Monkeys, Liam Gallagher, The Stereophonics, Queen and Adam Lambert, and The Killers,