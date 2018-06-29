Image copyright Ryan Buchanan Photography Image caption Some of the biggest acts from the UK and beyond will perform at Glasgow Green for the event's second year

Scotland's biggest music festival TRNSMT is set to welcome more than 140,000 fans to Glasgow Green.

Stereophonics, Liam Gallagher, Arctic Monkeys, Queen and Adam Lambert and The Killers are all due to headline.

A host of other acts will take to different stages bringing together a mix of styles from stadium rock to dance music over two weekends.

It is the second year the event has been staged by the organisers of the T In The Park festival.

Geoff Ellis, who stages both festivals, has insisted TRNSMT is not a replacement for its more established sister event.

As the Glasgow festival gets under way, fans are being advised to bring plenty of sun cream.

Mr Ellis, of DF Concerts, said earlier this week: "TRNSMT is right around the corner and we are so excited for it all to start.

"With this amazing summer weather we have right now, it's important that fans keep hydrated on the days leading up to and during TRNSMT and put plenty of sun cream on throughout the festival so they can enjoy TRNSMT this weekend."

Image copyright Cameron James Brisbane Image caption The festival is taking place over two weekends for the first time

Courteeners, Wolf Alice, The Script, and Jessie J, James Bay and Chvches will all take to the stage.

Krept & Konan, Franz Ferdinand, and Interpol are also on the bill over the five days.

Scots rockers Texas have been added to the bill for 6 July as well as The Darkness and The Temperance Movement.

Rapper J Hus pulled out of this year's festival after he was charged with possession of a knife.

The musician was stopped in a car by police in London last week.

Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones spoke about his excitement at playing at the festival.

He said: "TRNSMT line-up looks like a great weekend for all.

"Happy to be headlining the Friday and getting another chance to play in front of the beautiful, always up for it, Scottish crowds."

Indie rocker Miles Kane said: "It's been too long since I've been on stage - I cannot wait to get up and perform a high energy set with a couple of new bangers thrown in! Bring it on!"

Geoff Ellis said: "To ensure you see as much music as possible, there's two entrances to the festival so we're encouraging fans to use the East entrance where possible as well as the West.

"Look after yourselves and each other."

Image copyright Neal Preston Image caption Queen and Adam Lambert are among the acts set to headline

The main festival weekend will play this Friday, Saturday and Sunday when 140,000 fans are expected.

Two further shows take place the following weekend on 6 and 8 July.

TRNSMT has given fans an alternative to T in the Park, which has taken a break since a move to Perthshire was beset by problems.

Organisers hope both events can run in the same year at some point in the future.

Meanwhile, the Fiesta x FOLD festival is set to bring thousands of music fans to Kelvingrove Park this weekend.

Acts include Earth, Wind & Fire, Nile Rodgers & Chic, and The Pointer Sisters.