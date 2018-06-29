'I was attacked for being a goth'

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Carys was attacked for "being a goth". Do you think this is a hate crime?

Carys Serries has suffered racial abuse in the past, but last week she was viciously beaten up for the way she dresses.

The 22-year-old, who plays bass guitar in a metal band, says a group of thugs shouted "goth" at her before launching the attack in the centre of Glasgow.

Carys, who is mixed race, says attacking someone for their "alternative" clothing should be treated as a hate crime.

She says there is no difference between being abused for the colour of her skin and being attacked for the way she dresses.

Image copyright Carys Serries Image caption Carys plays bass in a metal band

Carys told BBC Scotland's The Social she had been hosting a charity gig at the Ivory Blacks music venue near Glasgow Central Station on Saturday night when her boot ripped.

She decided to nip home dressed in her full metalhead gear.

"I don't usually walk home myself but I thought it was just a quick run over and back," she says.

"I literally got to the corner and a group of neds just shouted 'goth' at me.

"I continued walking by them and I just felt a thump on the head and I was on the ground."

Carys says the group, four girls and a boy, aged 16 or 17, kicked her in the head "full force" as she tried to protect herself and "minimise the damage as much as possible".

"I've been attacked before but that is the first time I thought I was going to die," she says.

When they stopped and started to walk away, Carys called out to a taxi driver to phone the police.

She says the thugs then ran back shouting at her and began attacking her again.

The taxi drove off as they started kicking her head again.

"My wig fell off my head and I just grabbed it and ran," she says.

Carys posted on Facebook that her legs and arms were swollen, she could hardly walk and she had minor concussion.

She says that since she posted her message she had heard many "horror stories" from people who have suffered just for the way they dress or what music they listen to.

In England, Sylvia Lancaster has been campaigning for respect and understanding of subcultures since her daughter was killed in a horrific attack in 2007.

Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Sophie Lancaster was kicked to death for being a goth

Sophie Lancaster was just 20 when she was kicked to death by teenage boys because she was a goth.

In 2013, Greater Manchester Police became the first to monitor and record hate crimes and incidents against people from "alternative subcultures".

Several other police authorities have followed.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said inquiries were continuing into the attack on Carys.

They confirmed they did not treat incidents against people because of the way they dress as a hate crime.

They said that, under existing UK laws, hate crimes only applied to "protected groups" such as race, religion, disability, sexual orientation and transgender identity.

A recent review of Scots law by Lord Bracadale recommended new aggravations on the grounds of age and gender should be introduced.

The Scottish government said Lord Bracadale had published a review of hate crime legislation last month and they were committed to consulting on its recommendations.

"As you can tell I'm black," Carys told The Social.

"I've been attacked before. I've received abuse just for the colour of my skin and the police have been great and taken that seriously.

"I don't see how it is any different from me getting attacked for my music taste or the way I am dressed. There is literally no difference.

"I'm still getting attacked on my appearance. It's an assault based on discrimination."