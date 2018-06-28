Scotland

The papers: Indyref2 campaign plans

  • 28 June 2018
Image caption The Herald claims that the SNP has been placed on a "war footing" after the party's Westminster leader Ian Blackford said they preferred the option of a second independence referendum over another vote on Brexit.
Image caption Likewise, the i newspaper also focuses on the comments and says the SNP would insist on the right to hold indyref2 if there was a ballot on the EU withdrawal deal.
Image caption The appointment of Keith Brown as head of campaigning for the SNP could signal indyref2, says The National, as it publishes a picture of Nicola Sturgeon's new junior ministers following a cabinet reshuffle.
Image caption Meanwhile, The Telegraph writes that Britain risks signing up to the worst possible Brexit deal after it emerged that several UK cabinet members wanted to retain freedom of movement for citizens following the UK's withdrawal from the European Union.
Image caption The Daily Express claims there is "fury" at an intervention by former prime minister Tony Blair, who has called for Brexit to be postponed while a fresh attempt is made to keep Britain in the EU.
Image caption New research has revealed that Scotland's fishing industry could benefit from substantial growth after Brexit, if the industry adopted a similar approach to Iceland, which keeps 95% of all the fish caught within a 200-mile coastal limit.
Image caption The Scottish Sun claims that former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale has sparked "outrage" after using the £70,000 proceeds from her stint on ITV1's I'm A Celebrity... to buy a new flat rather than donating it all to charity.
Image caption The Daily Record leads with the story of a disabled Gulf War veteran, who it claims is facing life on the streets after his benefits were axed by the Department for Work and Pensions, leading to the prospect that he will lose his home.
Image caption There has been a "shock" rise in the number of deaths as a result of Alzheimer's, according to the Daily Mail, which says the condition is set to overtake heart disease as Scotland's biggest killer.
Image caption Dundee's business community needs to rally behind the city's £1bn city deal plans, according to Ellis Watson, who was among the architects of the deal.
Image caption Under the headline Flirty Dozen, the Daily Star leads with the revelation that 12 new islanders have been dropped into ITV2's Love Island - a twist that is certain to "cause chaos", says the paper.
Image caption The Times claims that Chinese firms are the frontrunners to take over the running of HS2 amid crises and an aversion to financial risk among the two domestic companies that had been favourite to take on the deal.

