Record-breaking heatwave set to continue

Image copyright PA Image caption Crowds have been flocking to Scotland's beaches

Scotland looks set for another day of record-breaking temperatures as the June heatwave continues.

Weather experts have predicted the mercury could top the 31C mark which was reached in Aviemore in the Highlands on Wednesday.

That made it the hottest June day in more than 20 years - and the hottest single day in five years.

Glasgow is likely to be one of the country's main hotspots on Thursday afternoon.

Forecasters say temperatures may even go on to break the June record of 32.2C in Ochertyre in Perth and Kinross in 1893.

Last year's highest June temperature was 27.3C which was recorded at Floors Castle in the Borders.

Image caption Temperatures across Scotland are expected to climb throughout the day

ScotRail said Wednesday's high temperatures sparked "multiple points failures" which led to widespread train cancellations across the country.

No trains ran in or out of Glasgow Central station's high level from late afternoon until the end of the day.

Meanwhile, police have warned people to be careful around water, particularly quarries, as the fine weather continues.

They issued a warning on Twitter, saying: "Some quarry lakes may look inviting on a hot summer's day, but there are a number of hidden dangers! Deep water, submerged abandoned machinery & car wrecks, underwater recesses, hidden currents, dead animals, pollution."

Image caption The high temperatures have attracted sun worshippers to The Meadows in Edinburgh

Image copyright PA

Image copyright PA Image caption Portobello beach has been a favourite hotspot

The message added: "More dangers of quarry swimming are sheer faces, falling rocks, quick sand, and believe it or not hypothermia - despite the weather, water deeper than a few inches will be cold enough to cause cold shock!"