Reshuffle: congratulations and commiserations

Image caption Nicola Sturgeon unveiled her new, expanded cabinet outside Bute House in Edinburgh

Courtesy first. Warm congratulations to those who have joined the Scottish government or have benefited from promotion.

All around Holyrood today are eager faces, perhaps heading for their first meeting as a minister or contemplating their new remit.

Sincere commiserations also to those who have lost their ministerial status. That has to hurt, only faintly soothed by the surrounding miasma of platitudes. In the gift of the FM, we serve at her pleasure, glad to have done my bit, looking forward to more time with the family, be good to have a bit of peace. You know the sort of thing.

Churn and change are vital parts of electoral politics, in both parliament and government. If the same people always stay in post, then that is autocracy. Still, it's rough for those who have to move aside.

Perhaps, in that regard, one might mention Keith Brown in particular. There he was, triumphantly elected as the party's deputy leader, cheerfully insisting that he could combine that role with his ministerial remit as economy secretary.

Few dissented from that perspective. Unfortunately for Mr Brown, one of the dissenters turns out to be the first minister. Nicola Sturgeon has told her deputy that he no longer has a place in her government.

To be fair, she put it rather differently. She stressed his new campaigning role within the party; preparing for a possible UK general election in the Autumn plus the Holyrood elections in 2021, while also sharpening the message with regard to the independence offer and indyref2, should that arise.

Image caption Keith Brown is leaving government to focus on his new position of SNP deputy leader

This multi-faceted role will undoubtedly be warmly welcomed by the party faithful, some of whom have been heard to mutter about drift. But, for Mr Brown, the price of such elevation turns out to be rather high; the loss of ministerial status plus just north of thirty grand in salary.

Still, as a former Marine, Keith Brown is inured to the exigencies of campaign life. He will, I feel sure, keep calm and carry on.

Robison departs

Then to Shona Robison, the departing health secretary. She has looked decidedly uncomfortable in office for some time, partly because of pressures in her personal life.

The exchange of letters with the FM was notably warm - the two are old friends, harking back to university days. Few ministers leave office with such encouraging words. Fewer still can rely upon the sincerity of those tributes. Ms Robison is one of the very few.

Equally, though, her tenure has been accompanied by controversy. Mental health provision, funding in her own Tayside backyard, targets in A&E and cancer waiting times.

She has been pursued each and every week by opponents, often during questions to the first minister when Ms Robison was obliged to sit silent and musing as her boss (and chum) defended her. I wrote here that she would be moved. Did not think she would be ousted entirely but, apparently, she felt it was time to go.

Image copyright PA Image caption Derek Mackay's remit as finance secretary has expanded

Umpteen other elements to the reshuffle. Jeane Freeman given deserved promotion - and handed that exceptionally tough health remit.

Ms Freeman's former social security brief is refocused and given full, minimally cluttered cabinet status in the hands of the diligent and serious Shirley-Anne Somerville.

Humza Yousaf, long tipped for promotion, rewarded with cabinet rank and a big remit, justice. One might note, in passing, that he becomes the first Scots Asian to sit in a Scottish cabinet. Aileen Campbell promoted to the top team.

Money man

And the money. With Keith Brown's departure, Derek Mackay brings the economy remit under his wing, alongside finance.

Those two briefs were previously combined when John Swinney counted the cash, instead of dispensing it to a disquieted education sector whose power has been amply demonstrated in the shelving of the bill to reform school governance (Mr Swinney says he's found a short cut, his opponents scorn.)

There has been ample evidence of concern in the business sector about economic progress. Sluggish growth and claims of an unwarranted multiplicity of initiatives.

Mr Mackay will face umpteen challenges. But perhaps one might identify two core themes. He needs to sharpen the focus of SG support for the economy. And he needs to ensure that the state of the economy is fully borne in mind when his colleagues consider new policies.

Image caption Nicola Sturgeon also greeted her new junior ministers at Bute House

Another little point to notice. The top team has been extended, including the return of Mike Russell to full cabinet status instead of relying upon a visitor's pass.

One understands these things. Holyrood is a different creature these days, with extensive new powers in taxation and social security.

Still, one might note en passant that the new approach is rather different from that taken by Ms Sturgeon's predecessor, Alex Salmond, at least initially. His first cabinet consisted of six members. This was said to be a tighter unit, focused and sharp.

The new cabinet is double the size of Mr Salmond's first offering although, to be fair, he amended his approach later. More generally, the Scottish government now has 26 members.

That is out of 62 SNP MSPs (those elected minus Mark McDonald - whose suspension for a month was confirmed today). That means that just short of 42 per cent of the SNP parliamentary group are ministers.

Jackson Carlaw of the Conservatives noted, acerbically, that the remainder must be wondering what they have done wrong. I'm sure he meant it supportively.

Perhaps he was simply honing his wit for the ministerial endorsement debate tomorrow in which, one expects, he will play his now traditional role of parliamentary jester, caustically reminding the newly powerful of their political mortality.