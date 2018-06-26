Ofcom approves new BBC Scotland TV channel
- 26 June 2018
Broadcasting regulator Ofcom has given final approval to BBC plans for a new TV channel for Scotland.
It is due to begin broadcasting in February 2019.
The corporation's Scotland director Donalda MacKinnon said she was "delighted" with the news.
In an email to staff she wrote: "This is excellent news and provides us with the springboard to continue planning, with confidence, for launch which is scheduled for February 2019."