Archbishop Mario Conti has apologised to the Scottish Child Abuse inquiry for what happened in a home run by nuns.

Archbishop Conti said he was "blindly satisfied" children were being cared for at Nazareth House when he was the Bishop of Aberdeen.

He said his immediate response to allegations that nuns who ran the residential home had abused children was disbelief and shock.

He said he was there to "apologise for what we now know to be truthful".

Archbishop Conti said some of the "fantastical" allegations made people question the veracity of those who had genuine experiences.

The Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry, held before Lady Smith in Edinburgh, is looking in detail at historical abuse of children in residential care in Scotland.

The independent inquiry continues.