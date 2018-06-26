Image caption Nicola Sturgeon unveiled her new, expanded cabinet outside Bute House in Edinburgh

Nicola Sturgeon has carried out the first reshuffle of her Scottish government cabinet since the last Holyrood election in May 2016.

The move includes major changes, expanding the team from 10 to 12, and changes the remits of many portfolios.

Who's in and who's out in the Scottish government's gender-balanced top team?

John Swinney - education secretary and deputy first minister

John Swinney was put in charge of education in May 2016 in a bid to push through new reforms and underline Ms Sturgeon's assertion that education is her "top priority". He keeps that job post-reshuffle.

The Perthshire North MP is hugely experienced, having served as an MSP since the birth of the current Scottish Parliament in 1999 and as an MP before that. He has been a member of the SNP since he was 15, and led the party between 2000 and 2004.

He has a difficult brief however, having to shelve the government's flagship Education Bill on the day of the reshuffle and seeing his attempt to implement the named person scheme held up by the education committee.

He also serves as Nicola Sturgeon's deputy first minister, filling in for her at question sessions and public events when she is away.

Derek Mackay - finance, economy and fair work

Derek Mackay has already steered two budgets through Holyrood as finance secretary

Derek Mackay is staying on as finance secretary, the job he inherited from Mr Swinney in 2016. The job was split into two separate finance and economy portfolios at that point, but has now been put back together.

He has comfortably passed two budgets so far, both with the backing of the Greens, and has implemented sweeping changes to Scotland's income tax rates and bands.

However, he faces challenges in coming years, with the Greens warning they want major changes to council funding if they are to back the SNP next year.

One other change for the Renfrewshire North and West MSP is that he has left his role as the SNP's business convener, after seven years in the job.

Jeane Freeman - health and sport

Jeane Freeman was only elected to Holyrood in May 2016, but has already made her way into one of the top jobs in government.

A former aide to Labour First Minister Jack McConnell, Ms Freeman was a founding member of Women For Independence and a leading voice in Yes Scotland.

She won the seat of Carrick, Cumnock and Doon Valley for the SNP in 2016, and was immediately made social security minister.

She impressed many with her performance in a tricky brief, overseeing the establishment of a Scottish welfare agency and the devolution of a raft of new powers.

She has now taken on one of the most difficult jobs in government as health secretary, replacing Shona Robison.

Mike Russell - government business and constitutional relations

Mike Russell has returned to the cabinet in a newly-created post covering Brexit and relations with the UK government - which are currently at a low ebb.

Mr Russell - a former chief executive of the SNP who has been an MSP since 1999, with a break from 2003 to 2007 - was previously education secretary under Alex Salmond.

He left the cabinet when Nicola Sturgeon came into office, but returned in a newly-created junior role as Brexit minister after the UK voted to leave the EU.

The Argyll and Bute MSP has played a major role in talks between the Scottish and UK governments over Brexit - and thus the row over post-Brexit powers.

His new role continues this work, and adds in management of government's business - making sure that the "day job" of wider work is not adversely affected by the Brexit process.

Humza Yousaf - justice

Humza Yousaf was previously minister for transport and the islands

Humza Yousaf has joined the cabinet, taking on the justice brief from Michael Matheson.

Mr Yousaf was minister for transport and the islands prior to the reshuffle, and was Europe minister under Alex Salmond's previous SNP government.

The Glasgow Pollok MSP was first elected to Holyrood in 2011 at the age of 25, and is Scotland's first Scots-Asian cabinet secretary.

His new brief includes many challenges, such as the delayed integration of British Transport Police into Police Scotland, the appointment of a new chief constable, and efforts to reform the criminal justice system.

Aileen Campbell - communities and local government

A new arrival in the cabinet is Aileen Campbell, in a newly-redefined post which combines tackling poverty and inequality with bringing forward reforms to local government.

First elected to Holyrood in 2007 at the age of 26, Ms Campbell has performed a number of junior ministerial roles, including local government, children and young people and - most recently - public health and sport.

Originally a list MSP, she won the Clydesdale constituency in 2011, increasing her majority in 2016.

Prior to taking public office, she was national convener of the SNP's youth wing and worked for Nicola Sturgeon and Shona Robison.

Shirley-Anne Somerville - social security

Shirley-Anne Somerville has been promoted to the cabinet in another newly-created post.

Formerly a list MSP for the Lothians, she lost her place at Holyrood in 2011 but returned via the Dunfermline constituency seat in 2016. In between stints at Holyrood, she was director of communities for the Yes Scotland campaign.

Ms Somerville was a junior education minister from May 2016, working under Mr Swinney on the higher education brief. She has previously worked for the Chartered Institute of Housing and the Royal College of Nursing, as well as for the SNP.

Her new post will oversee the delivery of Scotland's new social security system, given a more prominent position with a full cabinet post.

Michael Matheson - transport

Michael Matheson had been justice secretary since 2014, but now moves to the transport brief - which has been expanded to include infrastructure.

Mr Matheson had endured a difficult couple of years in the justice brief, having seen two Police Scotland chief constables quit and wholesale changes at the top of the Scottish Police Authority.

The MSP for Falkirk West has previously served as public health minister, and has been at Holyrood since it was established in 1999.

His new job takes on parts of the old economy secretary portfolio, and is tasked with delivering superfast broadband across Scotland.

Roseanna Cunningham - environment, climate change and land reform

Roseanna Cunningham is one of a handful of cabinet secretaries to see their brief unchanged, as she retains the environment portfolio.

An MSP since 1999 - and an MP before that - Ms Cunningham has previously been cabinet secretary for fair work and minister for community safety.

The MSP for Perthshire South and Kinross-shire was deputy leader of the SNP between 2000 and 2004, under her constituency neighbour Mr Swinney.

She for the party leadership after Mr Swinney stepped down, but was left a distant second when Alex Salmond entered the race.

Fergus Ewing

Fergus Ewing, another MSP who has served since 1999, has retained his rural economy brief.

Previously a junior minister in charge of energy under Alex Salmond, he joined Ms Sturgeon's cabinet after the May 2016 election.

His role includes agriculture and fishing - often drawing him into Brexit debates - as well as food and drink, forestry and animal health.

Mr Ewing is a member of a significant Scottish political dynasty - the daughter of veteran Scottish Nationalist Winnie Ewing, his late wife Margaret was MSP for Moray and his sister Annabell Ewing has just left the government.

Fiona Hyslop - culture, tourism and external affairs

Another veteran MSP who has served since 1999, Fiona Hyslop keeps the culture brief she has held since 2011.

She first joined the cabinet as education secretary under Alex Salmond in 2007, but was demoted two years later in the face of a vote of no confidence from opposition parties.

The MSP for Linlithgow returned to the cabinet in 2011, in a role which includes international relations, culture and the arts, broadcasting, tourism and migration.

The addition of Mr Russell to the cabinet and his Brexit-related brief may take some external affairs work away from Ms Hyslop, but the remit of her job is technically unchanged.

Junior ministers

Details of junior ministerial posts are expected to be announced on Wednesday, with several roles potentially opened up by promotions.

International development minister Alasdair Allan, mental health minister Maureen Watt and community safety minister Annabelle Ewing have also all announced their departure.

Among the SNP backbenchers tipped for promotion into the government are Kate Forbes, Ash Denham and Jenny Gilruth, all first elected in 2016.

Leaving government

Shona Robison has quit as health secretary

Almost as significant as who is in the government are the names who have left.

Shona Robison has quit as health secretary after a difficult year, which saw opposition parties calling for her head as well as a series of "particularly challenging" events in her personal life.

Keith Brown has relinquished his post as economy secretary to focus on his new role as deputy leader of the SNP.

Angela Constance stepped down from the communities brief, saying she was looking forward to spending more time with her family.