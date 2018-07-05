The National Health Service is turning 70 on 5 July - and we asked for your memories and pictures from around Scotland.

Hospitals, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, opticians and dentists were all brought together in 1948 to provide services free at the point of delivery.

Here's a selection of the photographs you sent in from the years gone by.

Image copyright Jo Williams Image caption This is Jo Williams on the Labour Ward night shift at Perth Royal Infirmary, in August 1981, following the delivery of this little boy. Jo says she continued working as a midwife in Glasgow until retirement at the age of 58.

Image copyright Mick Kettrick Image caption Staff nurse Edward Kettrick sent us this group shot which includes his dad, Staff Nurse Ted Kettrick. Mick says his father - front left - was a psychiatric nurse at Roslinlee Hospital near Penicuik. He started as a nursing assistant in 1979 and qualified in March 1980.

Image copyright Andrew Fenwick Image caption This is Sophia, who was born weighing a pound-and-a-half. Dad Andrew Fenwick says they were fortunate enough to have the staff of the Princess Royal Maternity Hospital in Glasgow to guide them through a difficult time. "Although from this smile you'd never know," he added.

Image copyright Kate Taylor Image caption A bit further back in time and this shot of student nurses at Perth Royal Infirmary in 1964 was sent in by Kate Taylor.

Image copyright Christina Kennedy Image caption Meanwhile, Christina Kennedy is pictured on the right here with her fellow pupil nurses, trying on their uniforms for the first time in August 1975. She says: "We attended Foresterhill nursing college in Aberdeen. I am still working in Peterhead as a community psychiatric nurse, 43 years later!"

Image copyright Arthur Taylor Image caption These are Aberdeen ambulance crew members from 1969. "Long before paramedics and green suits," writes Arthur Taylor. Left to right are Angus Brechin, Harry Morrison, Bill Coutts, Alex Cobb and Arthur himself.

