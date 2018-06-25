Image copyright Getty Images

The bulk of NHS staff in Scotland have been offered a 9% pay rise, spread across three years.

The offer, to staff like nurses and midwives who earn under £80,000 a year, is being considered by NHS unions.

Scottish Health Secretary Shona Robison said she was "proud" to be offering a pay rise which "not only matches the NHS England deal, but exceeds it".

The offer would not affect doctors, dentists or senior managers. Staff consultations will run until 15 August.

The Royal College of Nursing in Scotland (RCN) said the offer was "the best deal that can be achieved through negotiation at this time", and that it was vital for staff to take part in the consultation.

Pay offer

The pay rise would be linked to changes to terms and conditions, including sickness leave policy and career progression, which will have to be agreed by December 2018.

Many staff have already been given a 3% pay rise for the current year, which was recently announced by Nicola Sturgeon at the SNP conference.

This could now be extended across three years, with 147,000 staff earning up to £80,000 receiving a minimum uplift of 9%. Workers who are not at the top of their wage band could see bigger increases, depending on where they sit in the pay scale.

Those earning above £80,000 will be given a flat-rate increase of £1,600 a year.

More than a million NHS workers in England are receiving a three-year pay deal worth 6.5% after staff voted in favour of that offer in June.

Ms Robison said she was "delighted" to be making the offer in the 70th anniversary year of the health service.

She said: "Our NHS is built on the dedication and hard work of healthcare staff up and down the country. They are our health service's beating heart, and I'm proud to be offering them this significant pay rise in recognition of the work they do caring for the people of Scotland.

"We're doing all we can to recruit new talent and retain existing staff, ensuring NHS Scotland has the right skills and experience to meet future demand and rising expectations. Today's announcement will help make our NHS an attractive employment option for many."

The pay proposal will now be put to staff in a consultation running from 2 July to 15 August.

RCN Scotland director Theresa Fyffe said: "This is the largest pay rise offered to nurses in 10 years, and we believe it is the best deal that can be achieved through negotiation at this time.

"It is now time for members to make up their own minds on whether to accept or reject it."