A man has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after being stabbed in the car park of Asda in Bishopbriggs.

Police were called to the scene at about 17:25. The click and collect point has been sealed off.

It is not known if the man was stabbed inside or outside his van.

A roundabout on Balmore Drive in nearby Torrance has also been cordoned off. Police have confirmed that this is linked to the stabbing.