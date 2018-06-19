Image copyright Getty Images

Council workers have rejected the 2018 pay offer put forward by local government body Cosla.

The GMB union said 92% of its members across the country had voted against the offer and would now "carry forward" plans for industrial action.

The offer included a 3% pay rise for all employees earning up to £36,500 and 2% for those earning between £36,501 and £80,000.

A Cosla spokesman said the rejection of the offer was "disappointing".

"We negotiate for the general local government workforce through the SJC [Scottish Joint Council for Local Government Employees] - of which GMB are a part," he said.

Cosla said it noted the result and that discussions would continue.

'Targeted action'

The GMB has notified Cosla and the Scottish government of the rejection of the deal, which also proposed a flat rate increase of £1,600 for all employees earning more than £80,000.

The result was delivered following a six-week consultation of GMB's 30,000 local government members, including home carers, school cleaners, pupil support assistants, roads and maintenance and refuse staff.

GMB Scotland senior organiser Drew Duffy said the union would now prepare for "targeted industrial action" across the country.

"This is a clear and resounding rejection by our members of a blatantly unfair and unacceptable pay offer but it should come as no surprise to anyone," he said.

"Further talks between the local government joint trade unions, Cosla and the Scottish government have been earmarked but we aren't going to wait and hope for a change."