Judge says fracking not banned in Scotland

Petrochemical firm Ineos has lost its legal challenge against the Scottish government's "effective ban" on fracking.

The firm claimed that ministers had acted illegally in announcing the block in October 2017.

But the government argued that there is no ban in place as the policymaking process is still ongoing.

Judges agreed that the challenge was "unfounded" because "there is no prohibition against fracking in force".

Scottish energy minister Paul Wheelhouse welcomed the decision, saying that the ongoing moratorium - enforced via planning powers - meant that "no fracking can take place in Scotland at this time".

'End of story'

The government first announced a halt on fracking in 2016 while it carried out consultations with experts and the public on whether the controversial oil extraction technique should be allowed north of the border.

Ministers concluded in October 2017 that there was "overwhelming opposition" to fracking, and announced what Mr Wheelhouse called an "effective ban".

First Minister Nicola Surgeon later told MSPs that "fracking is being banned in Scotland, end of story", and MSPs symbolically voted to endorse this position by 91 to 28.

Image copyright BBC Sport Image caption Ineos has been importing shale gas from abroad to its processing plant in Grangemouth

Ineos, which owns the Grangemouth refinery, and fellow petrochemical firm Reach brought a legal challenge against the move in the Court of Session.

They argued that ministers made "very serious" errors in their decision-making process, claiming that the millions of pounds it has invested in obtaining fracking licences and planning permission have been "rendered worthless".

However the Scottish government argued in court that it had not in fact banned fracking, saying the decision-making process would not be complete until environmental impact studies are finished in October.

Advocate James Mure QC told judges that "the concept of an effective ban" was a PR "gloss", describing it as "the language of a press statement".

He said ministers had announced "a preferred position", but "have not yet adopted a position" on fracking from a legal standpoint.

Ineos operations director Tom Pickering said this claim was a "staggering U-turn".

Image caption Paul Wheelhouse welcomed the judgement

In a written judgement, Lord Pentland backed the Scottish government's position, accepting the argument that statements from ministers about an "effective ban" had been "mistaken".

He said: "Whilst acknowledging that there have been a number of ministerial statements to the effect that there is an effective ban, the lord advocate, on behalf of the Scottish ministers, made it clear to the court that such statements were mistaken and did not accurately reflect the legal position.

"The stance of the Scottish government before the court is that there is no legally enforceable prohibition.

"I consider that the government's legal position is soundly based and that there is indeed no prohibition against fracking in force at the present time."

'Extensive consultation'

Lord Pentland added that the present position was "an emerging and unfinalised planning policy", saying there was "no basis on which the court should interfere" with an ongoing policy making process.

Mr Wheelhouse said the judgement "vindicates the extensive process of research and consultation which the Scottish Government has undertaken since 2015".

He said that a strategic environmental assessment and a business impact assessment were still ongoing, and said the findings will be "carefully considered".

He said: "In the meantime, a moratorium is in place which means no local authority can grant planning permission and ministers would defer any decision on any planning application that did come forward until the policymaking process is completed.

"The practical effect of the current moratorium and the policymaking process which is underway to finalise our position is that no fracking can take place in Scotland at this time."