The National Health Service is turning 70 years old on 5 July this year - and we want to hear from you.

Hospitals, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, opticians and dentists were brought together in 1948 to provide services free at the point of delivery.

We're looking for your photographs and memories from around Scotland, telling us how the NHS has helped you or changed your life.

You can send them to us at scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk - with the subject NHS at 70 - and we will create a gallery of your stories.

All images sent must be your own and you must have the consent of everyone featured for the picture to be published.

Please also let us know your name, where you live and tell us about what is going on in the pictures.

