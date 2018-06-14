Image caption The accident happened in North Uist on Wednesday morning

A boss at helicopter firm PDG Aviation Services has told of the company's "great sadness" at the death of one of its pilots in a crash on Wednesday.

The man, 58, was carrying out work at a fish farm in North Uist when his helicopter crashed into Loch Scadavay.

Jerry Francis, chief executive of Inverness-based PDG, said the company's deepest sympathies were with the pilot's family.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch is examining the accident.

In a statement, Mr Francis said: "It is with great sadness that we confirm the death of one of our pilots following the crash of an AS350B2 helicopter whilst undertaking load lifting tasking yesterday.

"The incident occurred in North Uist at about 10:15.

"We are working closely and tirelessly with the authorities to identify the cause of the incident. Our deepest sympathy is with the pilot's family and friends at this difficult time."