Image copyright Google Image caption The A867 has been closed to traffic between Lochmaddy and Clachan Na Luib

A helicopter believed to have two people on board has ditched in a loch in the Western Isles.

Police Scotland said the emergency services were at the scene of an incident involving a light aircraft in North Uist.

The alarm was raised at about 10:15 and the A867 is closed between Lochmaddy and Clachan Na Luib. There are no details on any casualties.

The diversion route is via the A865.

Police said motorists should drive with care and that this road is not suitable for larger vehicles.

The helicopter was understood to have been carrying salmon.