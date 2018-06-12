Image copyright Getty Images

Greenhouse gas emissions in Scotland have almost halved since 1990, according to the latest figures.

Government statistics show levels in 2016 were 49% below the 1990 baseline, with a 10.3% drop on the previous year.

The adjusted figure, which includes Scotland's share of an EU-wide emissions trading system, fell by 45.2%.

The drop has been largely attributed to the 2016 closure of the Longannet Power Station.

Ministers announced in May that they intend to set a target to reduce levels by 90% by the middle of the century.

'International leader'

They say the latest figures put Scotland second only to Sweden (51%) and ahead of Finland (42%), Germany (25%) and Denmark (23%) among western Europe's EU-15 member states.

The statistics also reveal emissions of the single most significant greenhouse gas - carbon dioxide - have fallen by more than 50%.

Climate Change Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: "These statistics are hugely encouraging and show we have almost halved the greenhouse gases emitted in Scotland - underlining our role as an international leader in the fight against climate change.

"We all have a role to play in that fight and I want to thank the households, communities and businesses who are working hard every day to reduce their own emissions.

"But we must go further and faster if we are to meet our responsibilities to our children, grandchildren, and future generations.

"Our ambitious Climate Change Bill will ensure we do exactly that - by setting a new 90% reduction target for 2050 and paving the way towards achieving net-zero emissions as soon as possible."