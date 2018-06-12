Image copyright Getty Images

Two new deputy chief constables have been appointed to Police Scotland.

Will Kerr and Fiona Taylor will be taking on the roles following a process of assessment, interview and selection conducted by the Scottish Police Authority (SPA).

Mr Kerr has been a police officer for more than 28 years while Ms Taylor has more than 24 years' experience.

The appointment of a new chief constable is expected to be made by the autumn.

It follows the resignation of Phil Gormley in February. Mr Gormley had been on special leave since September amid a series of investigations into claims of gross misconduct.

Mr Gormley had always denied any wrongdoing.

The appointment of the two new deputies is the first of a series of key leadership appointments the SPA will make in the coming months.

'Rigorous process'

SPA chairwoman Susan Deacon said: "I am delighted to announce the appointment of Will Kerr and Fiona Taylor to what I believe are among the most important policing and public service leadership roles in the UK.

"These appointments follow a rigorous and open process which attracted a strong field of candidates.

"I am confident that we have identified two individuals who will bring valuable skills and experience to the leadership team of Police Scotland and will make a significant contribution to the development of policing in Scotland in the years ahead."

Mr Kerr is currently director of vulnerabilities at the National Crime Agency (NCA) with strategic responsibility for leading and co-ordinating law enforcement response to child sexual exploitation and abuse, modern slavery and human trafficking and organised immigration crime.

While serving as director at the NCA, he has been on secondment from his role as Assistant Chief Constable with the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Ms Taylor has served as a senior officer with Lothian and Borders Police, Strathclyde Police and the Metropolitan Police Service.

Further appointments at assistant chief constable level are expected to be made within the next week.

Last week the SPA also launched the appointment process for the recruitment of a new chief executive of the authority.