Image copyright SNS Image caption The king becomes a knight: Kenny Dalglish has been honoured by the Queen

Football legend Kenny Dalglish leads the Scots recognised by the Queen in her Birthday Honours List.

The former Celtic and Liverpool player has been awarded a knighthood alongside Prof James Hough, who helped detect gravitational waves, and book shop founder Tim Waterstone.

More than 100 Scots from the fields of science, sport, education and business have been named on the list.

The First Minister has described those rewarded as "exceptional".

Known as "King Kenny" to many supporters, Dalglish will now become Sir Kenny in recognition of his services to football, charity and the city of Liverpool.

The former Celtic and Liverpool striker remains Scotland's most-capped player with more than 100 appearances for the national side during which he scored a joint-highest 30 goals.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dalglish played 102 times for Scotland, including appearances at three World Cup tournaments

After retiring from playing, Dalglish went on to manage Liverpool and was in charge during the Hillsborough disaster in 1989.

He was widely praised for leading the club's response to the tragedy and he continued to support the families of the 96 who died as they campaigned for justice.

The brother of aid worker David Haines, who was murdered by Islamic State extremists in 2014, has been awarded an OBE for his work in rejecting terrorism.

Mike Haines, 51, receives the honour for voluntary service after setting up the Global Acts of Unity (GAU) project, which promotes peace and tolerance in schools across the country.

Image caption Mike Haines has been awarded an OBE for his voluntary work promoting peace and tolerance

There is an OBE for race horse trainer Lucinda Russell, who trained the 2017 Grand National winner One for Arthur.

Image caption Trainer Lucinda Russell becomes an OBE

Oil industry tycoon Sir Ian Wood, who was given a knighthood in 1994, adds to his honours by being made chancellor of the Order of the Thistle by the Queen.

He said: "I am greatly honoured by this personal recognition from Her Majesty the Queen and I share it with the many very talented, committed and enterprising people I have worked with in my life, whether in business, in public life or in my more recent philanthropic activities.

"It is also deservedly shared with my beloved family."

Image caption Honours for Sir Craig Reedie, left and Sir Ian Wood, right

Sir Craig Reedie, president of the World Anti-Doping Agency, receives a Knight Grand Cross for services to Sport while Douglas Flint is knighted for services to the finance industry.

'Outstanding service'

Nicola Sturgeon said: "The Queen's Birthday Honours list illustrates the achievements of many exceptional people from across Scotland who have shown outstanding service and dedication.

"The recipients range from those who work in the fields of education and business, medicine and science, to those who promote our country on the world's sporting stage and through traditional music."

Prof Hough has been recognised for his role in detecting gravitational waves.

Image caption Professor James Hough has been awarded a knighthood

The University of Glasgow academic was part of the international team that detected gravity waves - ripples in space time - a century after Albert Einstein predicted their existence.

The 2016 discovery was described as "the biggest scientific breakthrough of the century" and Prof Hough, who worked on the project for more than 40 years, has since been recognised with a gold medal from the Royal Astronomical Society, one of the highest accolades in science.

Prof Hough said: "I am delighted and a bit overwhelmed by this honour.

"I am so pleased that the detection of gravitational waves has had such a scientific impact and am looking forward to the future discoveries my colleagues and I are going to see in the coming years."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bookshop founder Tim Waterstone becomes a kinght

Douglas Flint has been recognised with a knighthood for services to the finance industry while book shop founder Tim Waterstone becomes a Sir for services to charity and bookselling.

Mr Waterstone, who was born in Glasgow but grew up in England, opened his first book shop in 1982, going on to make it the largest bookselling group in Europe.

Scottish Secretary David Mundell said: "I am pleased to see the Queen's Birthday honours recognise the achievements of a diverse and inspiring number of our fellow Scots.

"From sporting icons to key players in business and academia, these individuals have been influential in shaping our nation."