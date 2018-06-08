Scotland

Crews fight deep fat fryer blaze in Glasgow chip shop

  • 8 June 2018
Old Salty's

A tenement block has been evacuated in Glasgow after a fire broke out in a popular chip shop.

A blaze in Old Salty's in Byres Road was discovered at about 08:45 on Friday morning.

Flats above the shop were evacuated and two men are being treated for slight smoke inhalation.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the fire had started in a deep fat fryer on the ground floor of the building.

Smoke could be seen across the west of the city.

A spokesman for the SFRS said: "We received reports of a fire in a deep fat fryer in a property in Glasgow's Byres Road at 8.45am this morning.

"There is a large fire service presence including 6 breathing apparatus units, and foam extinguishers.

"The first and second floor flats have been evacuated and an ambulance attended to treat two male casualties suffering from slight smoke inhalation."

Image copyright Twitter/Jamie Craig
Image caption The fire at Old Salty's started in a deep fat fryer, the fire service confirmed

