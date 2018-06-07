Image copyright Steve Eason Image caption Miners across the UK went on strike between March 1984 and March 1985

An independent review of the impact of policing on communities during the miner's strike has been set up by the Scottish government.

Many Scottish communities were caught up in the nationwide industrial action in 1984 and 1985.

Justice Secretary Michael Matheson told MSPs that the probe was not anti-police but that it was "high time" that what communities endured was understood.

John Scott QC will lead the review, and will report back to ministers in 2019.

He will be assisted by an advisory panel including former MP and MSP Dennis Canavan, former assistant chief constable Kate Thomson and Prof Jim Murdoch of Glasgow University.

It is estimated that 500 Scottish miners were arrested during the year-long strike, with Scotland seeing 30% of the arrests during the disputes despite only having 10% of the UK's mining workforce.

The UK government ruled out an inquiry into the "Battle of Orgreave", clashes at a coking plant in South Yorkshire in 1984 - something Mr Matheson told MSPs was the "wrong decision" and which had convinced him that a "do nothing approach" was not the way forward.

He said the review would involve a study of files held at the National Records of Scotland and the National Archives in London, as well as gathering evidence from those directly involved.

He said: "Through this independent review, Scotland will certainly lead the way in ensuring that the experiences of those affected by the dispute in the 1980s are properly recognised.

"Some of our communities have been blighted by the shadow of that time for too long.

"We have good relations with the police and no wish to pursue a vendetta but it is high time that what mining communities endured during the strike is properly understood."

Image caption Michael Matheson told MSPs that the review would not be a "vendetta" against police

Mr Matheson met representatives of the National Union of Mineworkers before announcing the review, and a number of former miners were in the Holyrood chamber to hear his statement.

Opposition MSPs welcomed the move.

Conservative justice spokesman Liam Kerr said it was important to learn the lessons of the past, but also called for reassurance for police officers.

He said: "Where there are questions and where issues remain unresolved in the mind of the public, and those involved in and affected by the dispute, it is always important that we seek to understand and look to learn the lessons of the past."

'Huge breakthrough'

Labour's Neil Findlay - who has been campaigning for an inquiry - said the move was "a huge breakthrough in the fight for justice"

He added: "Scottish miners suffered disproportionately from the impact. Many of these workers lost not just their jobs and income, but their relationships, their homes and many their mental and physical health.

"Some were blacklisted and others went to their graves the victims of a miscarriage of justice with a criminal conviction against their name when the reality was they had done nothing wrong."

Green MSP John Finnie said the review "really is very good news", while Lib Dem Liam McArthur said John Scott's chairing would reassure mining communities and police, saying the QC would be "very thorough but also even handed".