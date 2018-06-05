Image copyright UNICODE Image caption The new ginger emojis are being rolled across devices from June

The imminent arrival of redheads to the emoji universe has been welcomed by Scots campaigning to take their place in text-messaging apps.

Unicode's 11.0 update - which refreshes available emoji - is being released from 5 June, officially bringing ginger hair to phones and social media.

The updates will take time to filter through as tech firms update their operating system software.

Emma Kelly, who helped raise a petition for the change, said it was great news.

Image copyright Emojipedia Image caption The redhead emojis are among a whole list of new icons

Ms Kelly, who runs the website Ginger Parrot, told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme: "We did feel a bit left out, so the ginger community is quite vocal about how pleased they are that it's finally going to be included.

"I think probably every message I send from now on will have a ginger emoji in it, I almost felt like I didn't want to use any emojis because there wasn't one that looked like me."

The news was welcomed by Scots on social media, with one redhead saying: "Someone answered my prayers. MOAN THE GINGERS"

Another added: "Glad to see my people are finally being represented", while another said: "This is awesome! Gingers are good to go now!!"

And one Twitter user declared: "The war is over. The gingers have won."