Serious organised crime is part of everyday life in many of Scotland's communities, according to a new report.

Less about gangs, guns and assassinations, organised crime is now about preying on the vulnerable, "helping" when there are welfare and benefits shortfalls.

Local people described well-known crime "firms, families and faces".

Findings from the 18-month study will be discussed by Scotland's Serious Organised Crime Taskforce on Monday.

Commissioned by the Scottish government, the 100-page document called Community Experiences of Serious Organised Crime in Scotland reports on the local impacts and perspectives of serious organised crime.

'Deep roots'

The study - the first of its kind in Scotland - was led by the universities of Glasgow and Stirling, with input from the University of Abertay, the University of the West of Scotland and the Scottish Community Development Centre.

The results show the changing face of organised crime, finding that while serious organised crime continues to have deep roots in territorially-defined communities, other forms have become less visible and more diffuse, partly aided by new technologies.

The report stated that organised crime frequently featured as a relatively routine aspect of everyday life.

Those who took part said poverty and inequality were key drivers of crime in their local areas.

Anecdotal evidence given to researchers described real situations in communities.

Threats, intimidation, and violence were considered routine by many residents.

Criminal groups used local knowledge to identify vulnerable people and seize the "opportunity" presented by the so-called "Bedroom Tax" to pay money to elderly customers with empty rooms to pay the additional charge in exchange for use of the rooms for criminal activity.

The study found diversification in criminal activity, with new sectors being explored such as care homes, child care, nail bars, car washes, funeral care, catering, hospitality, and cleaning services.

Findings stated that in the context of unemployment, precarious work, and zero-hours contracts, organised crime was seen as offering a route to financial reward that was very appealing to some young people, particularly young men in search of respect.

'Equal opportunity employer'

And organised crime was portrayed as a meritocratic, "equal opportunity" employer where able young people could find both success, and a sense of belonging, that they were denied in the legitimate economy.

The report suggested tackling the far-reaching effects would have to involve policing, as well as statutory agencies and local community groups.