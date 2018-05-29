Scotland

Planes, trains and automobiles - a new exhibition

  • 29 May 2018

The advances in the technology of travel over the past 170 years are the subject of a new exhibition at the Scottish National Portrait Gallery.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles will feature 70 photographs from the National Galleries of Scotland collection.

Sunshine, and Showers, taken about 1920, demonstrates why Alfred Buckham is seen as a pioneer of aerial photography. Image copyright Alfred G. Buckham
Image caption Sunshine, and Showers, taken about 1920, demonstrates why Alfred Buckham is seen as a pioneer of aerial photography.

Christopher Baker, the director of European and Scottish Art and Portraiture at the National Galleries of Scotland, said: "This is the third in a hugely popular series of thematic exhibitions drawn entirely from the outstanding collection of photography held by the National Galleries of Scotland.

"The carefully selected photographs on display show how technology and transport have impacted on so many aspects of our lives and provided such a rich and thought-provoking focus for outstanding Scottish and international photographers, from very earliest days of the medium to today's innovators."

The free exhibition will take place between 2 June and 13 January, 2019.

Evelyn George Carey, a young engineer working on the construction of the Forth Bridge, documented its progress in 1889. Image copyright Evelyn George Carey
Image caption Evelyn George Carey, a young engineer working on the construction of the Forth Bridge, documented its progress in 1889.
Alfred Stieglitz noticed the jarring class divide when travelling to Europe in 1907. His picture is called The Steerage. Image copyright Alfred Stieglitz
Image caption Alfred Stieglitz noticed the jarring class divide when travelling to Europe in 1907. His picture is called The Steerage.
Ticket Office, Glasgow Metro captures the city's industrial past. Image copyright Iain Mackenzie
Image caption Ticket Office, Glasgow Metro captures the city's industrial past.
Iain Mackenzie's Man on the Metro, Glasgow Image copyright Iain MACKENZIE
Image caption Iain Mackenzie's Man on the Metro, Glasgow was taken about 1980.
George Washington Wilson's Victorian image of Edinburgh's Calton Hill. Image copyright George Washington Wilson
Image caption George Washington Wilson's Victorian image of Edinburgh's Calton Hill.
The photographer of this cyclist is unknown, but it is thought to have been taken in Victorian times or the early 20th century. Image copyright Artist unknown
Image caption The photographer of this cyclist is unknown, but it is thought to have been taken in Victorian times or the early 20th century.

All pictures are copyright.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites