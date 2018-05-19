Party time for the village of Markle

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Village of Markle marks the big day

An outdoor party to celebrate the royal wedding has been held in the Scottish village which shares its name with Prince Harry's bride.

Markle in East Lothian is home to just 70 residents and has no shop.

But bunting, ribbon and paper hearts were hung up around the village green, ahead of their royal wedding party for local people.

It was one of a series of low key events organised by communities around Scotland to celebrate the nuptials.

Many venues screened the wedding live so visitors could watch as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in the historic surroundings of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Unlike south of the border there appeared to be less appetite for street parties, with one in Buckstone Road, Edinburgh, on Saturday and another in Reidhaven Street in Elgin, Moray, due on Sunday.

The private event in Markle was a chance for villagers to enjoy each other's company, said Neil Morland, of the local residents' association.

He added: "There will be barbecues, meringues and strawberries and cream, salads, some beverages and we'll just be enjoying the sunshine and enjoying each other's company."

Image caption Residents in Markle enjoyed a barbecue in the sunshine as they celebrated the royal wedding

Several hotels and stately homes held events, such as National Trust for Scotland property Haddo House in Aberdeenshire where there was an afternoon tea, with live BBC coverage of the wedding.

At Balmoral, the royal family's Scottish home, every visitor received a free special Royal Wedding Cup Cake and people were urged to come "dressed to impress on this special day".

Hotels including Fairmont St Andrews and the Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow also held celebratory afternoon teas, while the Royal Yacht Britannia's Royal Deck Tea Room served a special menu of the royal couple's "favourite dishes" including roast chicken sandwiches and lemon and elderflower cake - based on the couple's choice of wedding cake.

Sloans Bar and Restaurant in Glasgow showed the royal wedding live and served themed cocktails.

Schools and nurseries around the country had been holding events in the run up to and on the special day itself.

They included Mulbuie Primary in the Highlands which threw a royal wedding themed fete on Saturday, serving a cream tea and elderflower cordial fizz.

On a lighthearted note M&D's, Scotland's Theme Park, offered free entry to anyone named Harry and Meghan - with all spellings of the bride's name accepted.

Those sharing a name with the couple received a complimentary "ride all day" wristband enabling them to mark the occasion.

There were set to be 311 couples getting married across Scotland on Saturday, according to the National Records of Scotland.