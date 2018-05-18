Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 11 - 18 May

  • 18 May 2018

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 11 and 18 May. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

Sunset in Oban Image copyright Alan Ruddy
Image caption Alan Ruddy from Muirend was visiting his daughter in Oban when he spotted this sunset scene from his table at a restaurant on the North Pier.
Dunrobin Glen Image copyright Neil Mason
Image caption Neil Mason snapped this scene on the North Coast 500 at Dunrobin Glen while he was out on his bike.
Starfish Image copyright Freda Brooks
Image caption This starfish was pictured en route back to the water by Freda Brooks as she walked along the beach at Gairloch.
Knockvolgan beach Image copyright Alex Grant
Image caption Alex Grant from Edinburgh says the stunning Knockvolgan beach on Mull is right place for you if you fancy a bit of peace and tranquiliity.
The air and sea rescue helicopter Image copyright David Isbister
Image caption The air and sea rescue helicopter was snapped by David Isbister from Shetland during routine training at Aith.
Eric the dog Image copyright Campbell Reid
Image caption Eric was clearly enjoying himself during his walk on a sunny evening in Mauchline, says photographer Campbell Reid.
St Monana in Fife Image copyright Curtis Welsh
Image caption Curtis Welsh from Melrose came upon this Welly boot garden whilst roaming near the slipway at St Monan's in Fife.
Arran Image copyright Gerry Connor
Image caption This photo was taken by Gerry Connor on his way back down from St Blanes Church site on Bute. The photo looks over to Arran with its "Sleeping Warrior".
Kelpies Image copyright Kevin Boniface
Image caption The Kelpies glint in the sun as Kevin Boniface enjoys the weather with other visitors to the Falkirk attraction.
Mia on the beach Image copyright Leigh Hamilton
Image caption Mia Hamilton enjoys the rare weekend sunshine at Ayr beach. Picture taken by mum Leigh from Bearsden.
Galashiels Image copyright Leslie Slack
Image caption The area around Galashiels was bathed in Spring sunshine and proved too good an opportunity to miss for Leslie Slack from Edinburgh, who was standing at Scott's View near Bemersyde.
Fox Image copyright Lynn Speirs
Image caption This fox was pictured by Lynn Speirs enjoying the warm sunshine in the Corstorphine area of Edinburgh.
beach Image copyright Mangela Coia
Image caption Mangela Coia enjoys the view during a stroll at Luskentyre beach on the Isle of Harris.
Durness dunes Image copyright Mark Stolarek
Image caption The sand dunes at Durness are captured in all their splendour by Mark Stolarek who was touring the NC500 with his family.
Camperdown Park in Dundee Image copyright Leigh Titterington
Image caption Leigh Titterington from Clackmannanshire took this shot of her dad enjoining his 67th birthday bubbles at sunny Camperdown Park in Dundee.
swan Image copyright Matthew Turner
Image caption Swan lake indeed! Matthew Turner was at Almondbank in Perth when he came upon this sunset scene.
squirrel Image copyright Michael Yuille
Image caption This squirrel looks a bit surprised to have been spotted by Michael Yuille from Dunblane who was wandering above Loch Craignish.
BalloneCastle Image copyright Paul Aspin
Image caption Paul Aspin captures Ballone Castle in Portmahomack, Easter Ross, on a glorious day surrounded by a field of rape seed.
Three bridges Image copyright Peter Quantrill
Image caption Peter Quantrill from Kenmay was on a flight to Aberdeen when he looked out of the window and caught this view of the three bridges over the Forth.
Jamie Edmonson Image copyright Rae McKenzie
Image caption Scottish rider Jamie Edmonson takes to the track at the Nevis Range in Fort William to race the Scottish Round of the National Downhill Series.
Anstruther Image copyright Ryan Lindsay
Image caption Ryan Lindsay was enjoying the view from his DJI Mavic Air when he came upon this scene at the marina in Anstruther, Fife.
Glasgow university Image copyright Simon Lammy
Image caption Simon Lammy took this picture while strolling through the University of Glasgow on a sunny day.
Yellowcraigs Image copyright Chris Spowart
Image caption During a family stroll at Yellowcraigs beach near Gullane in East Lothian, Chris Spowart enjoyed this beautiful sunset scene over to the lighthouse on Fidra Island.
beach huts Image copyright Tom McPherson
Image caption Hopemans' colourful beach huts are pictures by local Tom McPherson in Elgin.
adder Image copyright Walter Baxter
Image caption Walter Baxter photographed this basking female adder in an opening at Glengap Forest in Dumfries and Galloway.

All images are copyrighted.

