The papers: New hope of Korea peace

Several of Scotland's front pages feature Friday's historic meeting between the leaders of North and South Korea.

"The hands of history" is the headline in The Times Scotland as it reports on how Kim Jong-un became the first North Korean leader to step on to South Korean soil since the early 1950s.

The i says it was a "hugely symbolic moment" as the two leaders shook hands at the border, which has divided the peninsula since the Korean War ended in 1953.

The Daily Record leads with the death of Scottish teenager Natalie Cormack who fell from a balcony in Magaluf.

Children growing up in care are bullied for speaking in social work jargon, according to the Herald.

The Scotsman writes that "struggling" ambulances are late for one in three emergencies.

The Press and Journal says the family of Arlene Fraser, who disappeared 20 years ago, still hope that one day they will find out what happened to her body.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Amber Rudd is "clinging on" as home secretary after she denied seeing a leaked memo, sent to her last year, confirming the department's use of deportation targets.

David Davis is on the brink of resigning as Brexit secretary over the prime minister's plans to strike a deal with the EU over a "customs partnership", according to the Scottish Daily Express.

The Daily Mail says it can reveal "the full extent of the cover-up by car makers" who failed to warn drivers of a major security flaw.

The National leads with former first minister Henry McLeish saying that Nicola Sturgeon was right to reject the Tories' devolution deal.

The father of a Fife woman who was jailed for stealing his life savings says his family has been torn apart, according to the Courier.

And the Daily Star leads with the news that Abba are reforming to release two new singles.