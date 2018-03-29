Three people living in Scotland tell the BBC why they are on a mission to seek citizenship of a European Union country in order to get hold of a non-British passport.

'A Polish passport would be my third'

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Antony Kozlowski wants the "freedom" to travel in Europe when he "feels like it"

Scotsman Antony Kozlowski, who has spent most of his life in Canada, is keen to get Polish citizenship for him and his wife.

If successful it would be his third passport as he processes both a British and Canadian passport.

He believes an EU passport would enable him to travel in Europe. He also wants to "feel solidarity with the concept of a peaceful Europe".

Antony added: "More important on a selfish basis just so I have the freedom to go and visit family when I feel like it and in a way that is convenient to me."

'I want to retire to Ireland'

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Scotsman Martin McGrath wants to retire to Ireland

Martin McGrath is a support worker for adults with learning disabilities and is applying for an Irish passport.

He explained why he wants one: "I would like to spend most of my adult life travelling, but eventually I would like to retire to Ireland. Obviously that would be easier if I had citizenship and passport, I would have entitlements to someone who has been living there.

"Also, in the wake of Brexit I would have freedom of travel throughout my adult life whatever happens.

"I will be an EU citizen, I will have an EU passport, whatever happens in the negotiations."

'My parents live in Germany - I want to visit them easily'

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Michele Gordon wants a German passport to visit her parents worries about the cost of travel post Brexit

English language school owner Michele Gordon was born and grew up in Germany where her mother and father continue to live.

She said: "Things like travelling as often as we like, as often as is necessary - the thought of not being able to do - whether there might be restrictions, there might be costs, which I kind of worry mostly about, and the thought of going back to my childhood in the '70s where we could only spend our annual family holiday coming to Glasgow to visit my grandparents is not something that I would like to see again."

Michele said that while her life and business is firmly in Scotland she would move to Germany "if the worst came to the worst and I could not live here any more for social, political and cultural reasons."